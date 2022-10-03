Photos / Video: Knott’s Spooky Farm Returns with More Family-Friendly Frights for 2022 at Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott’s Scary Farm is certainly one of the most popular nighttime theme park Halloween events in Southern California, but it isn’t for everybody. That’s why Knott’s Berry Farm also offers a family-friendly daytime alternative called Knott’s Spooky Farm.

This year’s Knott’s Spooky Farm event runs Thursdays through Sundays throughout October, plus Halloween day, and includes plenty to see and do around Knott’s. There are wonderfully creepy characters to meet in Ghost Town, trick-or-treating kiosks for kids, and eerie decorations all over the park.

In the Ghost Town livery, the Creepy Critters of Calico are available for guests’ viewing and educational pleasure.

The famous Calico Mine Ride has been transformed once again into the Calico Candy Mine Ride, complete with new effects and moments for 2022.

Watch Calico Candy Mine Ride at Knott's Spooky Farm 2022:

In the Bird Cage Theatre, families will want to find a seat for the “Bob Baker Marionette Theater Halloween Spooktacular,” featuring dozens of delightfully devilish puppet pals.

Watch "Bob Baker Marionette Theater Halloween Spooktacular" full show during Knott's Spooky Farm 2022:

And what would a trip to Knott’s Berry Farm be without trying some of the theme park’s unique food offerings, themed to the Halloween season? This year we tried out the Ghouls Mac & Cheese with Steak Bites, the Frighten Philly Cheese Tater Tots, and the Mexican Chorizo and Garlic Shrimp Burger.

Additional entertainment around Knott’s Spooky Farm include the KNOT Radio station on the Boardwalk, Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies on the Calico Mine Stage, and “Great Pumpkin Palooza” at the Camp Snoopy Theater.

Speaking of Campy Snoopy, that area of the park has been beautifully decorated for Spooky Farm with pumpkins and a cemetery.

While visiting Camp Snoopy, guests can take a kid-centric “Trip to Camp Spooky” aboard the Grand Sierra Railroad, where they’ll see many of their favorite Peanuts friends.

Watch Grand Sierra Railroad – "Trip to Camp Spooky" full ride at Knott's Spooky Farm 2022:

And don’t forget to say hi to Snoopy himself! The world-famous beagle poses for photos with guests in his Halloween costume, along with other familiar faces from the comic strip world of Charles Schulz.

Families are going to want to pick up some Knott’s Spooky Farm merchandise to remember their trip, like the below-pictured limited-edition t-shirt, adorable plush versions of the Peanuts characters in Halloween gear, themed cotton candy, and more.

All told, Knott’s Spooky Farm once again makes for a wonderful daytime alternative to the scarier adult-targeted nighttime Halloween events at Southern California theme parks.

Knott’s Spooky Farm runs on select days from now through October 31st. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit the official Knott’s Berry Farm website.