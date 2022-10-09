What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – October 9th-15th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Professionals When: Tuesday, October 11th at 9/8c on The CW What: Tom Welling ( Smallville) makes his return to TV alongside Brendan Fraser ( George of the Jungle ) in this international action series.

Big Shot When: Wednesday, October 12th streaming on Disney+ What: Season 2 of the endearing sports comedy starring John Stamos as a disgraced college basketball coach who rediscovers his love for the sport by teaching a high school girls team.

Rosaline When: Friday, October 14th streaming on Hulu What: A period comedy about Romeo’s ex-girlfriend and her quest to regain his attention after he falls head over heels for Juliet, starring Kaitlyn Dever ( Booksmart ) in the lead role.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow When: Friday, October 14th streaming on Netflix What: A Halloween comedy film about a girl who accidentally brings all of her town’s Halloween decorations to life, starring Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, Nia Vardalos, and John Michael Higgins.

The Owl House : Thanks to Them When: Saturday, October 15th at 9/8c on Disney Channel What: The beginning of the end, the first of three hour-long specials that will wrap up the Peabody Award-winning animated series.



Sunday, October 9th

New TV Shows

Alaska: The Last Frontier – Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 The Kilcher family lives on a 600-acre homestead in Alaska. For four generations, they have lived off the land in a subsitence lifestyle.

– Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Let the Right One In – Broadcast Premiere – 10/9c on SHOWTIME Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez),whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the humanblood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.

– Broadcast Premiere – 10/9c on More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers is set in a high school where students are forced to live as a pseudo couple as a part of a curriculum. Jiro Yakuin is paired with Akari Watanabe, who is the complete opposite of him, in the traditional "marital training" class. At the suggestion of Akari, they start living as a pseudo couple in order to get the right to exchange pairs, which is given to the top performers. They practice various activities such as the first kiss in order to earn points, but as they come to understand each other's personalities and thoughts, they unintentionally become closer and come to like each other.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 14 Premiere – 10/9c on CBS NCIS: LOS ANGELES is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to the nation’s security. By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets. Special Agent “G” Callen is a chameleon who transforms himself into whomever he needs to be to infiltrate the criminal underworld. His partner is Special Agent Sam Hanna, a former U.S. Navy SEAL who has seen action in both Afghanistan and Iraq. The team includes the all-knowing Henrietta “Hetty” Lange, who handles the politics of the job and is tasked with providing everything from micro-surveillance cameras to cars for the team; Special Agent Kensi Blye, the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine who lives for the adrenaline rush that comes with undercover work; Marty Deeks, a seasoned LAPD undercover detective who has become an NCIS Special Agent; Fatima Namazi, a Middle East specialist and a razor-sharp cryptologist; and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree, whose unique upbringing, discipline and athletic ability are a welcomed addition to the team. Working with them, and keeping the team on their toes, is retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride. Armed with the latest in high-tech gear and regularly sent into life-threatening situations, this tight-knit unit relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.

– Season 14 Premiere – 10/9c on The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Coming up this season While Gizelle Bryant’s west wing dreams finally come true, the wings of love start to unravel with her ex-husband, Jamal. Karen Huger’s marriage institution is 25 years strong, and she is ready to celebrate the momentous occasion in a big way.Ashley Darby is expanding her family with Baby Darby 2.0. Robyn Dixon has waited a long time for that ring, but between building a house, a business, and possibly a wedding, she is overwhelmed. Candiace Dillard-Bassett is going after her dreams with a vengeance. Dr. Wendy Osefo has a new attitude and is making some massive changes. Mia Thornton is an entrepreneur and a certified “boss.”

– Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Secrets of the Dead – Season 20 Premiere – 8/7c on PBS Explore some iconic historical moments while debunking long-held myths and shining new light on past events. Advances in investigative techniques, forensic science and historical scholarship offer new evidence on forgotten mysteries.

– Season 20 Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

Infamously in Love – 7/6c on UPtv – NR A frustratingly micromanaged popstar who dreams of the “ordinary” that life has to offer finds herself torn between her celebrity ex, the machinations of her controlling manager, and a developing romance with a down-to-earth record store owner. Will she gain more autonomy over her life – especially her love life – and start making decisions for herself, or will the celebrity machine be too powerful for her to ever feel even remotely normal?

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Mid-Love Crisis – 9/8c on Hallmark The week of her 50th birthday, Mindy, a divorced teacher, is going through a bonafide mid-life crisis as she prepares to host a long weekend at the lake with former boyfriend Sam, ex-husband Marc, and daughter Rita and her girlfriend Emily. In the process, Mindy begins to discover what it is she truly wants as she gets ready to start the next chapter. Starring Teri Hatcher and James Tupper.

– 9/8c on

Monday, October 10th

New TV Shows

All American – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW Season five finds Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and his friends thriving as young adults on the cusp of real adulthood. This season brings its fair share of sexy, messy love lives, hard lessons learned on and off the field, fun college drama, and parties galore. The season launches with the GAU Condors at a bowl game during the winter break, but Spencer hardly has time to focus on the achievement while the juicy scandal Olivia (Samantha Logan) discovered at the end of last season, and the fragile state of their relationship, looms over his head. Olivia’s investigation into Coach Garrett (guest star Sean Carrigan) and the GAU football team will have bigger repercussions than she imagined and will affect more people than expected. Meanwhile in South Crenshaw, Billy (Taye Diggs) focuses on his high school students and players while struggling with missing coaching Spencer and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). Grace (Karimah Westbrook) prepares for a new chapter in her life which includes an epic wedding to D’Angelo Carter (guest star Lamon Archey.) Laura (Monet Mazur) teams up with Coop (Bre-Z), who has a new interest in law, leading her down a path she wasn’t expecting. Jordan will embark on a quest to woo Layla (Greta Onieogou), while Layla and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) get serious about their careers. Asher (Cody Christian) is thriving with Jaymee (guest star Miya Horcher) and focused on coaching while JJ (Hunter Clowdus) discovers just how fun the off season can be for an athlete. But even when life gets difficult for our crew, they will always find a way to rise from the ashes.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on All American: Homecoming – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on The CW ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. Centered around tennis player Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), baseball prodigy Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith), and the diverse group of friends they have cultivated at Bringston University. This semester, each student is carving out their place at the prestigious Historically Black College. Simone finally has a spot in the top six on the tennis team, but proving she deserves the spot is harder than Simone could have imagined, pushing her to seek out a new kind of sisterhood. Damon found his birth parents, but the truth about why he was given up leads him to make a rash decision that threatens the baseball team and opens the door for a new adversary. Amara (Kelly Jenrette) has found a new role in serving as president of Bringston, a role that comes with new opportunities as well as challenges. Marcus (Cory Hardrict) is determined to make things right with his team, and himself. JR (Sylvester Powell) tries to repair his relationship with his dad. Thea (Camille Hyde) struggles to find her way back to the court after her injury. Keisha (Netta Walker) finds her footing in the dance program, and her relationship with Cam (Mitchell Edwards), who has to find a way to pay for school after losing his scholarship. Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) revisits old patterns but her outcomes may prove different, with the help of her friends. The pressure is on for these students to take Black excellence to new heights all while still navigating the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Avenue 5 – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on HBO This space tourism comedy is set 40 years in the future, when the solar system is everyone’s oyster. With Hugh Laurie as the captain, nothing can go wrong. Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura and Ethan Phillips also star. Executive producer, creator, Armando Iannucci; executive producer, Kevin Loader; executive producer, Simon Blackwell; executive producer, Tony Roche; executive producer, Will Smith.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger. When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on My Life is Murder – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV Lucy Lawless (Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess) reprises her popular role as irrepressible investigator Alexa Crowe in her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand with ten new cases that pit her against fascinating, powerful and surprising suspects each week – everyone from eccentric billionaires to grieving florists, and from tango dancers to fiery fashionistas. The only thing they have in common is that none of them are expecting Alexa’s unique brand of crime solving, but they quickly learn that you underestimate Alexa Crowe at your own risk. Proud “lone wolf” Alexa has now built a small community of fierce supporters, friends and fellow investigators in Madison (Ebony Vagulans,) Harry (Rawiri Jobe) and Reuben (Joe Naufahu), along with new friends into this unlikely “found family.” Also returning in season 3 is Martin Henderson (Virgin River) as Alexa’s brother Will.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Oh Hell – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max The life of 24 year old Helene is the complete opposite of a perfect Instagram world. She was also partly to blame for her parents divorce. When she meets cello teacher Oskar, Hell finally has a chance to live the life she imagines.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Spirit Rangers – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Inspired by stories from Native American tribes and the majestic landscapes of national parks of America, Spirit Rangers explores the adventure and beauty of nature through the eyes of Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, Chumash/Cowlitz siblings who share a secret. This trio of kids are “Spirit Rangers” who help protect the land and spirits of the national park that they call home in California Taking on new perspectives as a grizzly bear cub, red-tailed hawk and spunky turtle, the Skycedar kids take on every challenge — from helping a lost thunderbird to waking a sleepy sun — with courage and compassion. Created by Santa Ynez Chumash tribal member and the first California Native American showrunner Karissa Valencia, the fantasy-adventure preschool series celebrates community, nature and the rich heritage of Native American storytelling.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Grimcutty – Streaming on Hulu In this modern creature feature, a scary internet meme called “Grimcutty” stirs up panic amongst all the parents in town, convinced it’s making their kids harm themselves and others. When a real-life version of Grimcutty starts attacking teen Asha Chaudry (Sara Wolfkind), her parents believe that she’s cutting herself as part of a challenge. With her phone taken away and no one who believes her, Asha has to figure out how to get through to her parents and stop the Grimcutty once and for all. The film stars Sara Wolfkind, Usman Ally, Shannyn Sossamon, Callan Farris, Alona Tal, Kayden Koshalev and Joel Ezra Hebner as Grimcutty.

– Streaming on

Tuesday, October 11th

New TV Shows

The Cage – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Netflix is bringing a brand new Arabic dramedy series to screens this September, with the launch of 'The Cage'. The light-hearted Kuwaiti show stars several beloved Kuwaiti stars including Khaled Ameen, Hussain AlMahdi, Rawan Mahdi, Lamya Tareq and Hessah AlNabhan, showcasing more stories from the Arab world to global audiences. Khaled Ameen plays a social counselor who is working with a married couple, played by Hussain AlMahdi & Rawan Mahdi, to address their differences and better understand each other’s perspective to save their marriage. While the counselor is helping them reconnect, he’s facing his struggles in his personal life, too. Following the couple and the evolution of their relationship across 10 years, the 8-episode dramedy is a fresh take on tackling marital challenges in Arab drama, in a lighthearted and relatable way.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Chainsaw Man – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-MA Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man" — a man with a devil's heart.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-MA DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show – Special – Streaming on Netflix Thai stand-up comedian Udom Taephanich returns to center stage, bemoaning everything from prostate exams to funerals — all with his signature wit.

– Special – Streaming on Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever – Special – Streaming on Netflix Iliza Shlesinger returns to Netflix with her sixth comedy special, Hot Forever. Iliza proves to be the hilarious and poignant voice of her generation, boldly articulating the things we all wish we could say with topics ranging from every girl's ugly bra to how all adult men need to own a box spring. Hot Forever is forever relevant. Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever premieres globally on Netflix on October 11, 2022.

– Special – Streaming on Island of the Sea Wolves – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Where the vast Pacific meets the wilderness of Canada lies a mysterious island, shrouded in mist and cloud, protected by some of the most violent seas in the world. But peer a little deeper and we find something even more remarkable: a community full of charismatic animal residents, just waiting to show you around. Join Cedar the wolf, Spiro the eagle, Sky the sea otter, and the rest of their neighbors on Vancouver Island in this stunningly-shot narrative series, voiced by Will Arnett.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Oval – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on BET – Drama – TV-14 “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas star in the one-hour drama. “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” is executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios. In the season premiere episode, “An Eye For An Eye,” The President and First lady barely dodge death but continue in their ways. Hunter vows for revenge, Victoria has lustful eyes on Sam, and Jason is ready to finish the job someone else started: taking his mother out.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on BET – Drama – TV-14 Professionals – Series Premiere – 9/8c on The CW PROFESSIONALS follows Vincent Corbo (Tom Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer – billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Brendan Fraser) – who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Elena Anaya), who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate – all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire. Worse, Corbo must also contend with a rogue Europol agent (Ken Duken) who is hellbent on busting him for past sins.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on The Renovator – Series Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Marcus Lemonis helps frustrated homeowners transform their homes into ideal spaces.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR The Winchesters – Series Premiere – 8/7c on The CW Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, “Supernatural”) “The Winchesters” is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, “The In Between”) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, “ American Housewife Station 19

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

38 at the Garden – 9/8c on HBO 38 AT THE GARDEN chronicles the extraordinary ascendance of point guard Jeremy Lin during his landmark 2012 season with the New York Knicks. Lin, an undrafted Harvard graduate, shocked fans, stunned his teammates and galvanized Asians around the world when he scored 38 points at Madison Square Garden against the Los Angeles Lakers, solidifying Lin’s hot streak and the “Linsanity” craze. 38 AT THE GARDEN is a Mr. Fahrenheit and GTG Entertainment production. The film is directed by Frank Chi and produced by Travon Free and Samir Hernandez. Executive Producers Lisa Ling, Patricia Sun, Brandon Chu, Kai Huang, Mike Lee, Dave Lu, and Paul Sri. For HBO, executive producer, Bentley Weiner.

– 9/8c on Becoming Frederick Douglass – 10/9c on PBS Discover how a man born into slavery became one of the most influential voices for democracy in American history. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson explores the role Douglass played in securing the right to freedom for African Americans.

– 10/9c on

Wednesday, October 12th

New TV Shows

Assisted Living – Season 3 Part 2 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on BET – Comedy – TV-PG In Tyler Perry’s comedy series “Assisted Living,” Mr. Brown, Cora, and the gang open their assisted living facility and a hilarious variety of personalities come to live in the home, bringing with them a ton of laughs and experiences. David Mann as ‘Mr. Brown,’ Tamela Mann as ‘Cora,’ J. Anthony Brown as ‘Vinny,’ Na’im Lynn as ‘Jeremy,’ Courtney Nichole as ‘Leah,’ Alex Henderson as ‘Philip,’ and Tayler Buck as ‘Sandra.’ “Assisted Living” is the #1 new scripted series for African Americans P18-49, P25-54, and P2+ on cable for broadcast season 20-21. In the midseason premiere “Who are you to judge,” after Jeremy buys a lemon from Mr. Brown, he takes legal action to recoup his loss.

– Season 3 Part 2 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on BET – Comedy – TV-PG Belascoarán, PI – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Place an old desk, sit, smoke and wait? Maybe not… A city like Mexico City needs its own detective. Soon, Belascoarán Shayne will take us to discover what it takes to be an independent detective in Mexico's 70s. Belascoarán's adventures, written by Paco Ignacio Taibo ll, will arrive on Netflix in 2022.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Big Shot – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ In season two of "Big Shot", Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) returns to Westbrook with a new fire, ready to show that his basketball team belongs in D-2 and that he’s still the championship-winning, powerhouse coach he was in the NCAA. Marvyn’s latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Challenge – Season 38 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Competition – TV-14 This season, players and viewers will see if the seemingly unbreakable bonds between friends, family and partners survive the competition, chaos and conniving of The Challenge. For the first time ever, the critically-acclaimed competition franchise will pair cast members with their “Ride or Die,” featuring a cast of best friends, exes, and couples as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars. These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty, and trust will be challenged every step of the way. In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back, because this season of The Challengewill either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life.

– Season 38 Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Competition – TV-14 Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Life is complicated, but cooking doesn’t have to be! Enter Easy-Bake Battle, a new culinary competition series inspired by Hasbro’s iconic Easy-Bake Oven, featuring skilled and ultra clever home cooks, all with a ton of heart and soul, facing off and using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to prove who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food. In each fast-faced and hack-packed episode, host Antoni Porowski (Queer Eye) invites three imaginative home cooks into the Easy-Bake Kitchen. Over the course of two rounds, they’ll go head-to-head, racing against the clock in both savory and sweet challenges, each based on relatable food-filled life situations that require them to pull off a fast and clever meal within a designated time, and making it as easy as possible! Cooks will compete for $25,000 in each battle, with the winner moving on for the chance to win up to $100,000!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Great Lakes Untamed – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-G The natural history of North America's Great Lakes.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – TV-G House of Payne – Season 11, Part 2 Premiere – 8/7c on BET – Comedy – TV-PG The hilarious comedy features retired fire chief Curtis Payne and his lovely wife Ella. Together the loving couple navigates the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family. Starring LaVan Davis as “Curtis Payne,” Cassi Davis Patton as “Ella Payne,” Allen Payne as “C.J. Payne,” Lance Gross as “Calvin Payne,” Larramie “Doc” Shaw as “Malik Payne,” and Keshia Knight Pulliam as “Miranda Payne.” Ahmarie Holmes as “Lisa” and Quin Walters as “Laura” join as recurring characters. “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” is the #1 comedy series on cable for African Americans P2+ on Cable in the calendar year 2020. In the midseason premiere episode “Me Against The World,” a family game night at the Payne’s is crashed by a surprise guest and Curtis is asked to fill in at the firehouse for CJ.

– Season 11, Part 2 Premiere – 8/7c on BET – Comedy – TV-PG I Love You, You Hate Me – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock I Love You, You Hate Me is a limited doc series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur's furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it's never been put together again… or is this just who we were all along?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Love at First Lie – Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Play along at home as host Tori Spelling invites eight couples to test their observational skills as they try to uncover who among them is truly in love and who's faking their romance, with the winning pair taking home a big cash prize.

– Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 The Murder of Gabby Petito: What Really Happened – Special – 10/9c on ID – Documentary – NR Aspiring influencer Gabby Petito sets out on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, but she soon disappears, and the ensuing mystery goes viral. New footage of the couple sheds light on their struggles that led to the nightmarish outcome.

– Special – 10/9c on ID – Documentary – NR The Nutty Boy – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Nutty Boy is a series that revolves around the boundless imagination and spontaneity of a ten year old that subverts the reality around him. When our story begins, Nutty’s life has just changed completely: his parents have gotten divorced. Nutty’s mom got a job in a new town, and his dad moved there as well to be close to them. So now, not only is Nutty in a whole new world, but he has two homes as he divides his time between his mom’s and his dad’s houses. Used to the more confined life in a big city, Nutty is now free to roam the streets and explore by himself or with his new awesome posse of friends. Nutty sees the world around him as a springboard for a billion new adventures and pulls us along to see everything through his eyes. As we are faced with all the amazing possibilities that life has to offer, we are inevitably led to question outdated elements of the status quo – thus making Nutty Boy an agent of positive change.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Sistas – Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on BET – Drama – TV-14 The one-hour drama follows a group of single Black females as they navigate their “complicated love life,” careers and friendship through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Tyler Perry takes viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30’s. The talented ensemble cast of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside. In the midseason premiere episode, “The Dollar Store” Robin has plans to travel back to London soon and wants to make his last few days memorable with Andi.

– Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on BET – Drama – TV-14 Wild Croc Territory – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When the world's most controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, a massive conflict with local ranchers ensues; producing the first bioterror attack in US history, the largest case of illegal wiretapping ever recorded, and the world's biggest collection of Rolls-Royce automobiles. Over six episodes, Directors Chapman Way and Maclain Way (The Battered Bastards of Baseball) and executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass (Duplass Brothers Productions) take viewers back to this pivotal, yet largely forgotten moment in American cultural history, one in which our national tolerance for the separation of church and state was sorely tested. Wild Wild Country is historical filmmaking brought to life on an epic scale. It’s a tale so wild that seeing means barely believing.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

Thursday, October 13th

New TV Shows

Dead End: Paranormal Park – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Based on Hamish Steele’s horror-comedy graphic novels DeadEndia and web short Dead End, Dead End: Paranormal Park follows the adventures of Barney, Norma and magical-talking-dog Pugsley, as they balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it. Together with their guide to the underworld multiplane, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they'll face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches and the scariest thing of all: their first crushes!

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Exception – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A terrifying space horror with story by Hirotaka Adachi (Otsuichi), character designs by Yoshitaka Amano and music by Ryuichi Sakamoto. In the far future, humanity has been driven from Earth and forced to move its population to another galaxy. Members of a scouting team are sent to search for a planet suitable for terraforming. The crew was created through a biological 3D printer, but a system malfunction causes one of the crew members, Lewis, to emerge in a deformed state. As Lewis turns on his fellow crew members Nina, Mack, Patty and Oscar, a countdown to the end of the mission begins in the frightening darkness of the ship.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Partners in Rhyme – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Comedy – NR The crew is gearing up to release Luscious’ (Precious Way, ABC

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Comedy – NR The Playlist – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Playlist centers around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Comedian Sue Perkins has been a mostly-good-girl most of her life – she’s stuck to the rules, stuck to the script, worked hard, kept it sensible. And now, well, she’s bored. On a journey that will take her from Mexico to Colombia to Brazil to Bolivia – from the darkest corners of the world’s biggest city to wild expanses of perfect isolation – Sue will learn about Latin American people and their attitude towards authority, love and life by doing things that she never could or would do at home… in adventurous, shockingly legal and sometimes dangerous ways.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Watcher – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming. There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl (Mia Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock’s house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There’s Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Margo Martindale), who don’t seem to understand property lines. Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Based on the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Winter House – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! This all-new series follows some of Bravo’s beloved “Summer House” and “Southern Charm” cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation at a ski house in Vermont.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14

New Movies

Dark Glasses – Streaming on Shudder Rome. An eclipse blocks out the sun, blackening the skies on a hot summer day – harbinger of the darkness that will envelop Diana when a serial killer chooses her as prey. Fleeing her predator, the young escort crashes her car and loses her sight. She emerges from the initial shock determined to fight for her life, but she is no longer alone. Defending her and acting as her eyes is a little boy, Chin, who survived the car accident. But the killer won’t give up his victim. Who will be saved? A triumphant return from Italian master of horror, director Dario Argento. Starring Ilenia Pastorelli and Asia Argento.

– Streaming on A Radical Life – Streaming on discovery+ Told primarily through Joya’s first-hand account, award-winning filmmaker Ricki Stern (“Reversing Roe,” “Marathon – The Patriots Day Bombing,” “The Devil Came on Horseback”), takes an unfiltered look at the life of the one-time “First Lady of ISIS” and her 12-year marriage to John Georgelas, a Texas native who rose the ranks of ISIS. Joya and Georgelas meet online and quickly marry, united by their shared dream of establishing an Islamic State. But when Georgelas relocates the family to Syria at the height of civil war, Joya begins to question everything she believes and must choose between her marriage and her children’s future. This is the exclusive stranger-than-fiction story of two star-crossed lovers told through Tania’s unique POV.

– Streaming on Someone Borrowed – Streaming on Netflix Luiz (Caio Castro) is a 30-year-old man who has never been deeply involved with any woman other than his mother and three sisters. To fulfill the controlling mother's dying wish and avoid being left out of the will, the self-proclaimed eternal bachelor hires a surrogate wife.

– Streaming on

Friday, October 14th

New TV Shows

Black Butterflies – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Low on inspiration for his second book, a gloomy novelist agrees to write a memoir for a dying man — and swiftly becomes part of his bloodstained past.

CMT Artists of the Year – Special – 9/8c on CMT – Awards Show – TV-PG The 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR,” hailing from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, will salute previously announced honorees Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes with special never-before-seen performances, special guests and congratulatory moments. Alan Jackson will be named “Artist of a Lifetime.” Lainey Wilson will be honored as “Breakout Artist of the Year.”

– Special – 9/8c on CMT – Awards Show – TV-PG Everything Calls for Salvation – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Does ending up under TSO (Compulsory Health Treatment) for seven days mean being crazy? This is what Daniele asks himself. Daniele is a twenty-year-old with a great sensitivity, who after a psychotic crisis wakes up in the dormitory of a psychiatric ward together with five unlikely roommates with whom he thinks he has nothing in common, pressured by doctors who want to rummage in his brain, and looked after by nurses who seem cynical and disinterested. But seven days are long and what at first seemed like a sentence slowly turns into one of the most intense and formative experiences of his life. A dramedy on existential discomfort based on the roots of Italy’s finest bittersweet comedy, reinterpreted in a contemporary key, that becomes a cry for help, heartbreaking but full of hope, from the new generations.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Fixer Upper: The Castle – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – NR Chip and Joanna Gaines take on their biggest fixer yet: the famous castle in Waco, Texas. As they breathe new life into the historic landmark, they must also tackle its challenging infrastructure while preserving its original beauty.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – NR High School – Series Premiere – Streaming on Freevee Based on musicians Tegan and Sara Quin's best-selling memoir, High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own. Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of sisters growing up down the hall from one another.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Holy Family – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A family hiding a shocking secret starts over in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them. Najwa Nimri, Carla Campra, Iván Pellicer, Alba Flores, Ella Kweku, Álex García, Macarena Gómez and Álvaro Rico star this new series, written by Manolo Caro along with Fernando Pérez and María Miranda.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Martha Gardens – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – NR Welcome to Martha's Bedford Farm, the embodiment of the perfect farming and gardening life so many dream about! But just what does it take to keep up with more than 150 acres of gardens, pastures, greenhouses, orchards, animals, and more? In Martha Gardens, Martha will teach America how to garden like she does. Experience a year in the life of her farm told through monthly episodes – plus the tips, tricks, and tools every gardener – novice or expert – needs to be successful and have fun.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – NR Mismatched – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix He's searching for his happily ever after. She dreams of being a tech wizard. Over three months, this mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor… and well, each other. ‘Mismatched’ is a series adapted from the book 'When Dimple met Rishi' by Sandhya Menon. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, the young adult romance features Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. It is directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, and written by Gazal Dhaliwal.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Next at the Kennedy Center – Series Premiere – 9/8c on PBS NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER, a new primetime series from The Kennedy Center and PBS spotlights cultural leaders from the worlds of hip hop, jazz, folk, comedy, modern dance, and more. Captured to match the unique style of the artists, each episode weaves together performances filmed live at the Center with intimate off-stage moments to contextualize their significance and impact. Reflecting the diversity of today’s performing arts in America and featuring a dynamic mix of rising stars and renowned artists, the series explores the enduring influence of artistic changemakers such as The Roots, Charles Mingus and Joni Mitchell, through the eyes of the artists they helped inspire.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Penn & Teller: Fool Us – Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic. FOOL US stars Pen Jillette, Teller and Alyson Hannigan.

– Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on Shantaram – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, “Shantaram” follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Take 1 – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Real music show where the best Korean artists make their most meaningful performance.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Whose Line Is It Anyway? – Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on The CW Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who helped make the original U.S. version of this comedy improv series such a hit. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games. Prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience and host Aisha Tyler, our four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.

– Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow – Streaming on Netflix A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

– Streaming on Halloween Ends – In Theaters Peacock Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys

– Rosaline – Streaming on Hulu Synopsis: “Rosaline” is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo & Juliet,” told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Directed by Karen Maine (“Yes, God, Yes”), the film also stars Sean Teale (“Skins”), with Minnie Driver (“Speechless”) and Bradley Whitford (“ The Handmaid’s Tale

– Streaming on The Shoplifting Pact – 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 After being home-schooled, Sky can’t wait to get back into the high school experience and make some friends. But, when her new gang seems to prefer shoplifting to hanging out, Sky wonders whether she’s fallen in with the wrong crowd. Alicia Leigh Willis, Jhey Castles, and Houston Rhines star (2022).

– 8/7c on LMN – TV-14

Saturday, October 15th

New TV Shows

The Little Lies We All Tell – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The story of The Little Lies We All Tell follows the ordinary high school days of four girls – Rikka, Chiyo, Sekine, and Tsubasa – who are best friends and who attend an all-girls school together. However, each girl has a ridiculous secret: Rikka is an extraterrestrial invader, Chiyo is a runaway shinobi, Sekine has psychic powers, and Tsubasa is actually a cross-dressing boy who has swapped identities with his twin sister so that she can attend an all-boys school alongside her favorite idol singer.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The Owl House : Thanks to Them – Special – 9/8c on Disney Channel Disney Branded Television’s Peabody Award-winning “The Owl House” debuts the first of its final specials Saturday, October 15th. Created and executive produced by Dana Terrace (Disney’s “ DuckTales

– Special – 9/8c on Under The Queen's Umbrella – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A spirited queen tries to rein in her rowdy sons in order to make one of them the next king of Joseon, while her competitors vie to snatch the throne.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Autumn in the City – 8/7c on Hallmark Optimistic Piper gives herself two months to find her passion in New York City. As she bounces between temp jobs, she and her jaded neighbor discover the beauty of the city together. Starring Aimeé Teegarden and Evan Roderick.

– 8/7c on Let's Get Physical – 8/7c on Lifetime Inspired by actual events, Let’s Get Physical is the story of fitness instructor Sadie (Jenna Dewan, The Rookie The Goldbergs

– 8/7c on My Boss's Wedding – 8/7c on Great American Family – NR Sparks fly when a personal assistant plans her boss’s wedding with the groom’s handsome nephew. Starring Holly Deveaux & Drew Seeley.

– 8/7c on Great American Family – NR

