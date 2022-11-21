Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in December, including new animated films from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Night at the Museum franchises, the musical special Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, and the series premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – December 2nd

The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster prone, middle school student Greg Heffley continue, focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. Now, Greg takes on one of his biggest challenges yet – surviving a weekend alone with Rodrick and abiding by his growing list of rules.

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays – December 2nd

Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. To make matters worse, their well-intentioned but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magic mailroom. But with the help of some Disney magic, we’re soon on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans all around the globe: from Japan to Grenada, Iceland to Ghana and Mexico. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, the holidays offer the perfect opportunity to discover how much we have in common and that it really is a small world, after all!

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – December 8th

On the 10th anniversary of Violetta's release, Tini gets together with her former castmates to celebrate, giving her fans an intimate, unique, and unforgettable show. Tini, Jorge Blanco, Candelaria Molfese, and Mercedes Lambre gave the audience a night to remember with their new versions of five of the show's songs.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – December 9th

Beloved Tony Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel’s many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of “Rent” and “Wicked” as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen.” Yet one dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all preparing to finally realize her dream.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – December 9th

In “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again,” Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.

If These Walls Could Sing – December 16th

For more than 90 years, Abbey Road Studios has been at the heart of the music industry. Fans journey every year to have their photo taken at the world-famous zebra crossing, and artists strive to follow in the footsteps of their heroes. In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the most famous and longest-running studio in the world. From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hop, Disney Original Documentary’s “If These Walls Could Sing” explores the breadth, diversity and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios. Intimate interviews reveal how leading artists, producers, composers and the dedicated engineers and staff of Abbey Road all found their musical language and community, while vivid archive footage and session tapes give exclusive access to these famously private studios. Featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, John Williams, Celeste and Sheku Kanneh-Mason, among others.

Le Pupille – December 16th

From writer and director, Alice Rohrwacher, and Academy Award-winning producer, Alfonso Cuarón, “Le Pupille” is a tale of innocence, greed and fantasy. This live action short is about desires, pure and selfish, about freedom and devotion, and about the anarchy that is capable of flowering in the minds of girls within the confines of a strict religious boarding school at Christmas.

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl – December 28th

Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning "Encanto" reunites at the Hollywood Bowl. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda and Olga Merediz, along with special guests including legendary Colombian superstar Carlos Vives, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" transforms the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a worldwide phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience gives you a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation's "Encanto."

TV Shows

National Treasure: Edge of History December 14th – “I’m a Ghost” and “The Treasure Map” December 21st – “Graceland Gambit” December 28th – “Charlotte”

The Mysterious Benedict Society December 7th – “A Two-Way Street” (Season Finale)

The Santa Clauses December 7th – “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse" December 14th – Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”

Willow December 7th – Episode 3 December 14th – Episode 4 December 21st – Episode 5 December 28th – Episode 6

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! December 7th – Episode 8 December 14th – Episode 9 December 21st – Episode 10



New Library Additions

Friday, December 2nd

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Wednesday, December 7th

Friday, December 9th

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Wednesday, December 14th

Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House

Positive Energy (S1)

Thursday, December 15th

A Very Backstreet Holiday

Friday, December 16th

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

Wednesday, December 21st

Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

Born in Africa (S1)

Danger Decoded (S1)

The Flagmakers

Port Protection Alaska (S1-5)

Friday, December 23rd

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant

Wednesday, December 28th

Generation X (S1)

Savage Kingdom (S-4)

Street Genius (S1-2)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Friday, December 30th

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

Generation Youtube

