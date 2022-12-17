Entertainment Earth Spotlight: The Beatles Let It Be 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Ever since I can remember I’ve loved building jigsaw puzzles and, thanks to my dad, I’ve also loved The Beatles. Entertainment Earth recently started selling a two-sided puzzle of the “Let It Be” album cover and I had to check it out.

For this Entertainment Earth Spotlight we’re checking out The Beatles “Let It Be” 1000 piece, two-sided jigsaw puzzle from Factory Entertainment. Laughing Place typically tries to keep our attention on Disney related brands, merchandise and collaborations, so opting for a Beatles puzzle is a bit of a stretch. However I justified it as the “Let It Be” album was the real world end result of the The Beatles: Get Back documentary series which debuted on Disney+.

I’ve built dozens of puzzles, some several times over, but I’ve never assembled anything from Factory Entertainment. I was happy to discover that the thickness and quality of the pieces was on par with popular brands like Ravensburger, Buffalo and Aquarius. One side presents the band’s 1970 album cover (their last studio project) with portraits of John, Paul, Ringo and George; and the other shows more pictures and the Side A and Side B tracklist. The puzzle is square in shape, measuring 25 inches x 25 inches and recommended for fans 14 and up.

While I’m still in the middle of the sorting process and won’t have this beauty complete for a few more days (too smug?), I noticed right away that the front and back sides of each piece are very distinct. There’s a rounded shape to the “front” and the “back” is very flat. I’m not saying this will make assembly easier, but each piece will provide a little clue for which side is which. Considering the dual sided aspect, this puzzle has great rebuilding opportunities for fans who want to challenge themselves to complete both sides—and not flip it over like I’m going to do for pictures! Check back soon for an update on the completed puzzle.

The Beatles Let It Be 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle is currently in-stock on Entertainment Earth and sells for $24.99. If you shop with our code LPFAN (see below) you can save 10% on in-stock items.

