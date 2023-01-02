Ranked: My Top 10 New Coaster Credits of 2022

2022 was a great year for me in experiencing new theme parks and attractions. I got to visit 7 new-to-me theme parks, and experience 40 new roller coasters, from theme parks including Carowinds, SeaWorld San Antonio, Silver Dollar City, and more. Below, I’ve selected my Top 10 new roller coaster credits from 2022, including parks I’ve frequented as well as ones that are new to me. Let’s get into it!

10. Ice Breaker – SeaWorld Orlando

The newest coaster at SeaWorld Orlando, Ice Breaker, kicks off my Top 10. When I first reviewed Ice Breaker in my SeaWorld Orlando “Ranked,” I only had the chance to ride this once. Upon getting multiple more rides since, all over the train, my opinion of this coaster has gone up. On the whole, I thought this was a very fun ride. Not quite as crazy as say Tigris at Busch Gardens Tampa, but still providing some fun moments and decent pops of airtime. Probably the best part of the ride is quad-launch at the beginning, that gets faster each time you pass through. By the end, you’re flying out of your seat as the train goes over the airtime hills. However, SeaWorld Orlando’s three (soon-to-be four) Bolliger and Mabillard (B&M) coasters reign supreme.

9. Time Traveler – Silver Dollar City

Going into my day at Silver Dollar City, I expected Time Traveler to come out on top, and I was not disappointed! Time Traveler is truly a unique ride, being the first-ever extreme spinning coaster from MACK Rides. Even if you’re put off by that idea, the spinning is quite controlled, more so rotating. The feeling of going upside down sideways, or while rotating, is something you can’t get anywhere else (well, except for the similar coaster in Europe). Add to that an incredible 90 degree drop out of the station, and some great steampunk-inspired time travel theming, and you have the best, most well-rounded and unique coaster at Silver Dollar City!

8. Sandy’s Blasting Bronco – Nickelodeon Universe (American Dream)

I had heard good things about Sandy’s Blasting Bronco prior to riding for the first time, and let me say that I was not disappointed. This shuttle coaster themed around Sandy from SpongeBob Squarepants begins with an intense launch before going around the relatively short track of a few inversions and airtime moments. But where things get really crazy is with the second half, as the entire station rotates and you do the whole ride again, but backwards! If you thought the launch was intense going forwards, wait until you experience the backwards one! It was a sensation unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced, and that alone was enough to include Sandy’s Blasting Bronco on this list.

7. TMNT S hellraiser – Nickelodeon Universe (American Dream)

The most impressive roller coaster at Nickelodeon Universe actually wasn’t originally created for the park. TMNT Shellraiser is a clone of Takabisha at Fuji-Q Highland in Japan, and takes the record from that coaster of the steepest drop on a roller coaster, going .5 degrees steeper at 121.5 degrees. This is another long ride that begins with a slow heartline roll straight out of the station, which then leads into an intense launch to propel you through the first half of the ride. After going through several large inversions, the ride hits the brakes and proceeds up a vertical lift hill to a height of 141ft. You are then held at the top for a few seconds, what feels like eternity, as you take in a magnificent view of the New York City skyline. From there, you drop down the 121.5 degree drop and through the rest of the inversion-filled layout. This ride has a lot going for it, and aside from some bulky over the shoulder restraints, it really delivers!

6. Steel Eel – SeaWorld San Antonio

Steel Eel looks like a hyper coaster (200 ft+), but it’s actually a mini-hyper, standing at a height of 150 ft. But don’t let that somewhat smaller size fool you, this ride is incredible. First off, I adore the color scheme: bright yellow track with purple supports. The way that this coaster towers over the back of the park’s skyline is stunning. Aside from the aesthetics, the coaster experience is great, with every hill providing really fun and strong moments of airtime. Add to that a great feeling of speed and beautiful views of the San Antonio area, and you have yourself a winner!

5. Copperhead Strike – Carowinds

Carowinds’ newest and best themed coaster is Copperhead Strike. This multi-launch coaster impresses straight away with excellent visuals and a well-themed queue. The ride itself also starts off impressively with a jo-jo roll, which is a slow inversion right out of the station that provides some excellent hangtime. From there, you go into a themed launch section, completely with projections and effects. You’re launched into a hangtime and airtime filled layout that is just pure fun. I had heard good things about this ride going into it, but I was blown away by just how good it actually is. I hope we get to see more rides like this pop up elsewhere.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – EPCOT

Every time that I have rode Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind so far, my jaw has consistently been on the floor. This whole experience makes a statement. From the grand exterior, to the equally as grand Wonders of Xandar exhibition as you enter the building, to a mind-blowing two-part pre-show, this attraction impresses before you even get to the ride itself. Just as important is the educational aspect, which has been worked in quite nicely during the queue, and to a lesser extent, the ride, referencing the Big Bang and other scientific discoveries we “Terrans” have made. Once you board the ride though, that’s where things truly get incredible. It is just pure fun and spectacle. The visuals are incredible, the classic song choices are a blast, and the whole experience is smooth and thrilling.

3. Fury 325 – Carowinds

The king of all coasters at Carowinds. The main reason people make the trek to this park. Fury 325. As the name suggests, this coaster stands at a whopping 325 ft tall, meaning you can see it from pretty far away when approaching the park. It really is an intimidating structure. Add to that the impressive speed of 95 mph, and this really is an intimidating ride. But as you can tell by its placement on my list, I loved it! The sense of speed, particularly from the front row, is just incredible. The drop is also incredible, and it feels like it goes on forever. My favorite part was probably the turn-around that whips you into a drop that goes through a tunnel. There’s just too much to like with this. Definitely a world-class coaster, one that all coaster enthusiasts should take the trek to Carowinds to come ride!

2. Iron Rattler – Six Flags Fiesta Texas

The best coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, in addition to now being one of my favorite ever coasters, is Iron Rattler. This beast of a coaster was just the second designed by Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC), but they certainly knew what they were doing right out of the gate. As with other coasters at Fiesta Texas, Iron Rattler makes excellent use of the park’s quarry wall, with a fun section on top leading to an absolutely incredible drop off the quarry wall and into a tunnel. The whole ride really is breathtaking. If you’re at all a fan of roller coasters, you NEED to experience Iron Rattler!

1. Iron Gwazi – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

When I first rode my #2 on this list, I actually liked it more than Iron Gwazi. However, after a few back-to-back rides on Iron Gwazi, it easily stomps its way into the top of my list. Similarly to my original ranking of Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando, my first ride on Iron Gwazi followed a 90 minute wait that was advertised as 15 minutes, and there was a downtime. So to say I was really antsy to get on the ride would be an understatement. I finally got put on the ride and was grouped into the front row, which provides some absolutely incredible views of the park. The thing about this type of coaster though, is that it really gives a more chaotic ride towards the back of the train. So my front row ride wasn’t quite as epic as I had hoped. After later getting rides at the back of the train, I experienced the full fury of Iron Gwazi, and it really is a ride that does not let up! After the insane 90 degree first drop, you are hit by a barrage of excellent airtime moments. Iron Gwazi is a true world-class roller coaster, and one that everyone who loves coasters needs to come ride ASAP!

I hope you all enjoyed my Top 10 new coaster credits of 2022! Check out my other “Ranked” articles for the parks included in this Top 10 below: