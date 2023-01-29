What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – January 29th – February 4th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Sunday, January 29th

New TV Shows

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 How far would you go for love? Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have seen lovestruck foreigners make the big adjustment of moving to America, and now they’ll get to follow hopeful couples where it’s the American moving abroad.

New Movies

Finding Love in San Antonio – 7/6c on UPtv – NR A successful Los Angeles TV chef is offered a new network series that will send her traveling around Europe, but her young daughter’s heart is in San Antonio, Texas, and the restaurant where she got her start is struggling.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Vacation Home Nightmare – 8/7c on Lifetime When a woman is attacked in her short term rental, the company’s shady Clean-Up Team steps in to help her pick up the pieces. But she soon finds that the charming head of the team might only be cleaning up his own crimes and will go to any measures to silence her. Stars Aubrey Reynolds and Justin Berti.

Monday, January 30th

New TV Shows

History's Greatest Mysteries – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Documentary – TV-PG History's Greatest Mysteries is a series of investigative specials that take the world's most well-known mysteries, and challenges everything we know about them. Narrated and hosted by Laurence Fishburne.

Princess Power – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Netflix’s new animated preschool series Princess Power is based on the No.1 New York Times Bestselling book series Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie (co-anchor of Today) and Allison Oppenheim. The show is a celebration of girl power and self-expression that follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice “Bea” Blueberry, Rita Raspberry and Penelope “Penny” Pineapple. These princesses embrace their differences and become stronger together to help their fellow fruitizens and make their world a better place. Princess Power's whimsical, aspirational joy comes with a timely message: that it's not just what you wear but what you do that makes all the difference. Developed by Elise Allen (showrunner/EP), the series is executive produced by Savannah Guthrie (co-author), alongside Matthew Berkowitz, Kristin Cummings and Jennifer Twiner McCarron of Atomic Cartoons, and Drew Barrymore, Ember Truesdell and Nancy Juvonen of Flower Films.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Prisoner of the Prophet – Special – Streaming on discovery+ Briell, the 65th wife of prophet Warren Jeffs, details her time living — and surviving — in the FLDS Church. Briell’s story exposes the darkest secrets of the polygamist cult.

– Special – Streaming on The Watchful Eye – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Freeform “The Watchful Eye” follows Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.

Tuesday, January 31st

New TV Shows

Cunk on Earth – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World – Series Premiere – 9/8c on PBS FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP HOP CHANGED THE WORLD is an incredible narrative of struggle, triumph and resistance that will be brought to life through the lens of an art form that has chronicled the emotions, experiences and expressions of Black and Brown communities: Hip Hop. In the aftermath of America's racial and political reckoning in 2020, the perspectives and stories shared in Hip Hop are key to understanding injustice in the U.S. over the last half-century. Authored by Public Enemy’s Chuck D, who famously labeled Hip Hop as “the Black CNN” for bringing the stories of the street to the mainstream, this story will include personal testimonies of the MCs, DJs, graffiti artists, filmmakers, politicians and opinion formers who created and shaped its direction as it grew from an underground movement in the Bronx to the most popular music genre in the U.S. and the fastest growing genre in the world today. Featuring interviews from A-list talent like Killer Mike, Will.i.am, Monie Love, Ice-T, Roxanne Shante, MC Lyte and many more, the series will paint a portrait of the unique relationship between Hip Hop and the political history of the U.S.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on La Brea – Season 2 Wint3r Premiere – 9/8c on NBC “La Brea” follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn’t know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.

– Season 2 Wint3r Premiere – 9/8c on Nate Bargatze: Hello World – Special – Streaming on Prime Video Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic and “America’s Favorite Comedian” by Variety, Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows around the world and is set to release his first Amazon Original stand-up special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 31, 2023. The brand-new special, recorded on a 360° stage at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ explores topics including growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the hardest part of marriage, and saying dumb things.

New Movies

Pamela. A Love Story – Streaming on Netflix An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.

Wednesday, February 1st

New TV Shows

The Ark – Series Premiere – 10/9c on SYFY “The Ark” takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on The Chorus: Success, Here I Go – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Ten young artists reach the final round of auditions to join the Theater Company. They will face their dreams, passions, fears, and uncertainties of the past, which may define their future.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A town of crime, Beika Town. A mysterious Dark Shadow descends onto this town that ranks among the highest crime rates in the world. His (or her?) goal is to kill a “certain man.” That key player in Detective Conan is now a protagonist! Clad in tights and possessing a pure intellect, this person’s name is… the (pseudonymous) Culprit Hanazawa!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Teams of the UK's most talented pastry chefs compete to be crowned the crème de la crème, but only one duo can rise to the top.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Gunther's Millions – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Multi-millionaire Gunther VI lives in the lap of luxury: He travels on private planes, eats gold-flaked steaks for dinner, and surrounds himself with a glamorous entourage of spokesmodels and entertainers. He is also a German shepherd. As the legend goes, Gunther’s great-grandfather was originally owned by a mysterious countess whose son died tragically. Having no heirs, the countess bequeathed her considerable fortune to her beloved dog, and placed him in the care of her son’s close friend, an Italian pharmaceutical heir and aspiring impresario named Maurizio Mian. Over the past 30 years, Mian has built an empire on behalf of his canine boss, including glamorous real estate purchases, controversial social experiments, and one of the biggest tax fraud schemes of all time. It’s a fairy tale both beautiful and bizarre, and naturally, questions abound. In this whirlwind of a four-part investigative documentary series, executive producers Aurelien Leturgie and Emilie Dumay crisscross the globe in search of answers, gaining access to never-before-seen archival material and sitting down for intimate and sometimes shocking conversations with Mian and the rest of Gunther’s longtime associates in hopes of understanding the complicated truth behind the world’s wealthiest pet.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on My 600-Lb. Life – Season 11 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG Follow the lives of morbidly obese individuals, each weighing over 600lbs. Through their year-long journeys, they attempt to lose thousands of pounds collectively, to survive. These stories are about much more than weight loss, they’re about heart.

– Season 11 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny's side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins. Building off the standout success of the series' debut, season two of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" continues to tell entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics. Various storylines this season include self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong – Special – 8/7c on ABC Dust off your dictionaries and grab that hairbrush microphone! Today, ABC announced “Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong,” the fifth installment of its successful “Singalong” franchise, with Emmy-winning television host Ryan Seacrest. ABC is taking viewers to school, inviting friends and family around the county to gather and enjoy classic “Schoolhouse Rock!” hits that are as educational as they are catchy, all in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the beloved series.

– Special – 8/7c on Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas – Special – 10/9c on ABC Black in Vegas examines the historical events that paved the way for today’s generation, like the 1971 federal consent decree. During that time, entertainers like Frank Sinatra helped kick down barriers for Black performers in Vegas by demanding that talented artists such as Quincy Jones and Sammy Davis Jr., be able to share the same hotel. Today, Black entertainers are now headlining or performing in a variety of shows on the strip, including their own residencies. Executive produced by Catherine McKenzie, the ABC News Studios special features interviews with Smokey Robinson, comedians George Wallace and Luenell, Usher, Ne-Yo, Anna Bailey, Florence LaRue from the Fifth Dimension, and never-before-seen video interview with Sammy Davis Jr., Black in Vegas, gives an inside perspective on what it’s like to make a living on the strip and will highlight some of the artists who will perform there this year, sharing reflections on what it means to be a person of color in Sin City.

– Special – 10/9c on Taiwan Crime Stories – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Dive into Taiwan’s dark underbelly and explore 4 murder/crime stories –a train derailment that’s not what it seems, a reporter’s quest to uncover the truth behind a family murder, a death of a popular elementary school teacher, and a child homicide on a military base. This gripping 12-episode anthology is inspired by four true events that have shaken Taiwan to its core over the years. With each dramatized case taking place over three episodes, audiences will be held captive as the shocking events of each story steadily unfold.

Thursday, February 2nd

New TV Shows

Flordelis: A Family Crime – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max The haunting story of Flordelis, an acclaimed pastor and former member of the Brazilian parliament revered by many as a saint, accused of planning the death of her own husband, and her struggle to prove her innocence.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Freeridge – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Freeridge is a coming of age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives. There’s a new core four in town in this On My Block spinoff series and an unforgettable adventure to be had.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Make My Day – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Humans and a mysterious lifeform battle it out on an ice planet in this epic survival sci-fi from Yasuo Ohtagaki! Yasuo Ohtagaki, the acclaimed manga author known for his sci-fi spectacles Moonlight Mile and Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt, has created an original story for a must-see sci-fi epic that brings together talent both from Japan and abroad. Shoji Kawamori, known for designing well-known mechs including those in the Macross series, and Kiyotaka Oshiyama, designer of the demons in Devilman Crybaby, lend their talents to the mech designs. The snowy, ice-covered planet Coldfoot is home to a precious energy-rich ore called “sig.” On the surface, the planet seems to be a crime-free utopia, but in reality prisoners are used for back-breaking sig mining. Jim, a young prison guard, rushes to the site of a sudden mining accident to find a mysterious creature attacking the humans.

New Movies

Super Villains, The Investigation – Streaming on HBO Max A documentary film about our obsession with comic book super villains.

Friday, February 3rd

New TV Shows

Children Ruin Everything – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Comedy – TV-14 Astrid and James’ days are full of tantrums, tooth fairies and train wrecks. As they try holding on to their pre-kid bliss, they realize in heart-warming and hilarious ways that there’s no going back, but the way forward is still a very sweet ride.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Comedy – TV-14 Class – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When the need to survive is high, emotions run rife and all rationality is corrupted; where even the slightest trigger can lead to a lapse in judgment or even a crime! Three scholarship students from the other side of the track, with nothing to lose, are joining the elite academy of students who have the world in the palm of their hands. What happens when these two stark worlds collide? Conflicts brew in the school, secrets deepen and everyone is a suspect. This February, it’s time to bring out your pen and paper to start taking notes, as Class is FINALLY in session!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Dear Edward – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ A 12-year-old boy becomes the lone survivor of a plane crash. As he and others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of what happened, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Harlem – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), our beloved comedy Harlem is back. We continue our journey with our four stylish & ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Killing County – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Killing County” is a three-episode series that turns the True Crime genre on its head by asking, what happens when the police kill? For the families of the dead, the details surrounding the deaths of their loved ones were mysterious. But to them, the biggest mystery of all is how to hold killers accountable when the killers are the police. This doc-series takes a deep look into the conflicts dividing the folks who make up Kern County, the area’s historical legacy, and a police department clouded in secrecy.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Pinecone & Pony – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Based on the book “The Princess and the Pony” by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton and hailing from DreamWorks, “Pinecone & Pony” is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young warrior-in-training and her best friend Pony, who, by helping each other, learn to challenge their expectations and break the mold. After all, when you keep an open mind and an open heart, you’ll discover that nothing is ever as it first appears, the world is full of possibilities, and life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it.

New Movies

80 for Brady – Exclusively in Theaters 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady.

– The Amazing Maurice – Exclusively in Theaters Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of talking rats. When Maurice and the rodents reach the stricken town of Bad Blintz, they meet a bookworm named Malicia and their little con soon goes down the drain.

– Infiesto – Streaming on Netflix March 2020. On the first day of the state of emergency, two detectives are called to a small mining town in the Asturian lowlands where a young woman has appeared that had been missing for years. While the world is falling apart and personal tragedy strikes all around, the detectives soon notice that the virus might not be the only dark force at work.

– Streaming on Knock at the Cabin – Exclusively in Theaters While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

– My Husband the Narcisist – 8/7c on Lifetime Inspired by a true story. Newlyweds Kat and Richard receive a call from a woman claiming be pregnant with Richard’s child. But Richard quickly explains that the woman is one of his former patients who suffers from mental health issues, and Kat believes him. Weeks later, though, Kat begins questioning Richard’s whereabouts when she finds out he isn’t at work. As Kat questions Richard, he manipulates their conversations, claiming her delusions are a side effect of her sleeping pills. Just when Kat begins doubting her own mental state, she finds out that he’s been cheating on her with their neighbor, Vivienne. Furious, Kat confronts Richard, and they get into an altercation. As Kat discovers the ugly truth about Richard, she must find a way to absolve herself of a crime she didn’t commit and expose Richard once and for all before it’s too late. Stars Brianna Cohen, Alex Trumble, and Lauren McCullough.

– 8/7c on Rowdy – Streaming on Freevee Kyle Busch is one of the most polarizing drivers of the contemporary NASCAR Series, with unmatched talent and singular determination to win at everything. In Rowdy, Busch confronts his physical limits when he sustains what could be a career-ending wreck in 2015, only to find a path to the first of what will undoubtedly be many Cup Series Championships. Rowdy features interviews with Busch himself and some of the most influential and well-known drivers in the sport, including NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.

– Streaming on Stand – 9/8c on SHOWTIME The raw and unflinching STAND details Abdul-Rauf’s unprecedented journey from schoolboy prodigy to NBA All-Rookie team to national pariah. STAND explores the personal struggles of Abdul-Rauf – born Chris Jackson in Gulfport, Mississippi – and how he overcame overwhelming odds, including extreme poverty and Tourette’s Syndrome, to make it to basketball’s biggest stage.The film also details Abdul-Rauf’s conversion to Islam and his groundbreaking stand against racism and for social justice, and the backlash that ensued.

– 9/8c on Stromboli – Streaming on Netflix Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.

– Streaming on True Spirit – Streaming on Netflix When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.

– Streaming on Viking Wolf – Streaming on Netflix After witnessing a grotesque murder at a party in her new town, a teenager starts having strange visions and bizarre desires.

Saturday, February 4th

New TV Shows

Say Yes to the Dress – Season 22 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG More than 250 professionals work to make each bride's experience inside Kleinfeld Bridal unforgettable in this show that is part bridal story, part fashion makeover and part family therapy session.

New Movies

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation – 8/7c on Lifetime Jennifer Grey stars as the controversial religious leader and Christian diet guru who positioned herself as God’s prophet and preached the virtues of being thin. As the founder of the Tennessee-based Remnant Fellowship Church and the Weigh Down Workshop – a massively successful Christian-based diet program that preached the virtue of a slim waist and the power of prayer for weight loss – Gwen Shamblin Lara was a rare woman to lead a Southern megachurch. As her church grew across the nation, so did her iron-fisted grip as its leader—accumulating power and money, while creating a larger-than-life public persona with dramatically teased and towering hair. At the peak of her power and influence, Gwen demanded that church members alienate themselves from anyone who was not a member, banished those that became overweight, threatened legal action against dissenters, and advocated for strict punishment of those who failed to follow church tenets. But Gwen’s reign suddenly came to a tragic end in May 2021, when the plane that her husband Joe was flying crashed shortly after takeoff, killing Gwen, Joe, their son-in-law, and four other Church leaders.

– 8/7c on Romantic Rewrite – 8/7c on GAF – NR A talented romance book editor is tasked with helping a mystery writer incorporate romance into the next book in his best-selling series. He volunteers to be her faux date for her best friend’s beach wedding in return for her editing skills.

– 8/7c on GAF – NR Sweeter Than Chocolate – 8/7c on Hallmark A local chocolatier is rumored to have the secret recipe to finding true love on February 14th, drawing in a TV reporter to investigate. Starring Eloise Mumford, Dan Jeannotte and Brenda Strong.

