Exclusive Clip: Benny and Wes Share a Hilarious Father-Son Moment in New Season of “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.”

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. returns to Disney+ tomorrow, March 31st, with the full release of its second season. Ahead of the show’s return, we’re happy to be able to share with you an exclusive clip from the fifth episode of the season. This clip features a hilarious father-son moment between Jason Scott Lee (“Benny Kamealoha”) and Wes Tian (“Brian Patrick Kamealoha”).

About Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before. But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim). She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. stars: Peyton Elizabeth Lee Kathleen Rose Perkins Jason Scott Lee Matthew Sato Wes Tian Emma Meisel Mapuana Makia Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman Ronny Chieng Alex Aiono Milo Manheim

