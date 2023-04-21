Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Developing Unscripted Tattoo Series “Redemption Ink” for Hulu

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is currently developing Redemption Ink, a new tattoo transformation series, for Hulu, according to Deadline.

is created by Matt Bazan and was inspired by Luis Gutierrez’s concept for his tattoo shop of the same name. The series follows ex-gang and hate group members at a crossroads in their lives. As a first step toward redemption, these troubled individuals are covering up their gangland tattoos, which stand as constant reminders of their dark and complex histories. While sitting in the chair, they will share their emotional stories with the talented tattoo artists devoted to giving them hope.

Jackson is set to be an executive producer on the series through his G-Unit Film & Television banner.

SallyAnn Salsano will also executive produce for 495 Productions while Luis Gutierrez will serve as a producer.

G-Unit Film & Television has produced a variety of content, including the hit Starz series Power.

