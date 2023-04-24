Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Disney100 Walt Disney with Dumbo and Timothy Plush Funko Pop!

We are having a blast with all of the festivities and merchandise surrounding the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. Funko of course has gotten in on the fun and has released dozens of Disney100 Pop! styles that fans will adore. One we’re particularly fond of is the Walt Disney with Dumbo and Timothy Plush figure that’s available at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Guess what? It’s time to check out more goodies from our friends at Entertainment Earth! Once again the online retailer generously invited us to browse their selection of in-stock merchandise and choose some items to feature and review. Being the big Disney fans that we are, we jumped at the chance and came away with an awesome assortment of collectibles that we think will appeal to you too. Let’s take a look!

We kick off this round of Entertainment Earth Spotlights with the Disney100 Walt Disney with Dumbo and Timothy Plush Funko Pop! This designs features Mr. Disney himself and some toy versions of the characters from Dumbo. The Pop! debuted earlier this year as part of a wave of Disney100 figures and comes packaged in the standard Funko window box. It includes the mold number (76), “Pop! Icons” indication, prismatic coloring along the base, number, and back, and features a hexagon framed picture on the back of Walt Disney with the actual Dumbo plush.

Walt Disney with Dumbo and Timothy Plush Funko Pop!

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Company and one of the ways fans can commemorate the milestone is with merchandise! Since the start of the year, Funko has unveiled a few waves of Disney100 Funko Pop! figures with many styles landing at Entertainment Earth and a couple of those designs featuring Walt.

For this look he’s dressed in a tan, khaki and brown ensemble, and as is immediately obvious, he’s holding two plush toys. In his right arm is Dumbo and in his left is Timothy Q. Mouse. Dumbo of course has large oversized ears you can’t miss, while Timothy is wearing a red conductor’s uniform. The Pop! itself is great and is not a bobble head, though the head can be turned ever so slightly from side to side. It looks good both inside and out of the box (gasp!) and can stand on its own without issue.

One thing I will note is that on the packing slip, this item is listed as “Not Mint.” Entertainment Earth guarantees that their collectibles are sold and will arrive in mint condition. They also sell items that are not mint and are clearly marked on the product listing. I didn’t place the order, so I did not know that we (Laughing Place) had selected something that wasn’t mint. This is not a complaint or even a frustration, just something to note. And on top of that, I really don’t know what about this Pop! is not “mint.” My guess is 1) there are a few black dots under Walt’s chin and on the back of his head that could be a defect; 2) there’s a small tear on the front corner of the box (though I could have been the one to do that).

The Walt with Dumbo and Timothy Plush Pop! is a great addition to your Disney100 collection. It’s my favorite Walt Pop! of the D100 lineup so far and will look great however you decide to display it. The figure is currently in-stock on Entertainment Earth and sells for $11.99 in Mint Condition or $8.99 for Not Mint. If you shop with our code LPFAN (see below) you can save 10% on in-stock items.

Disney 100 Walt Disney with Dumbo and Timothy Pop! Vinyl Figure

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.