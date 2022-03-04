Marvel Launching “Mech Strike: Monster Hunters” Limited Comic Series this June

The next era of Marvel’s Mech Strike —titled Monster Hunters— is almost here and this summer fans will dive into the series with a five-issue comic series hailing from Christos Gage and Paco Diaz.
What’s Happening:
- Last month Marvel announced a brand-new era of their Mech Strike series including a new season on Marvel HQ, new merchandise, and of course, a brand-new limited series tie-in comic!
- Starting in June, Mech Strike: Monster Hunters will be a five-issue saga written by Christos Gage and drawn by Paco Diaz.
- The stories will focus on Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, and more of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes outfitted in their brand-new monster-hunting mech suits!
- Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1 hits stands this June.
Synopsis:
- “A trio of the world’s most notorious super villains, assembled by Doctor Doom, have used the Eye of the Kraken to give themselves a mystical – and monstrous! – upgrade. In order to defeat their foes, the Avengers must undergo a similar transformation – and become Monster Hunters! But will the heroes be consumed by their dark new powers?”
What They’re Saying:
- Christos Gage: “I've been a fan of giant robots and Marvel comics since I was a little kid. The only other thing I loved as much was monsters. And now Mech Strike has gone and put them all together! It's like I've been preparing my whole life to write this comic. You'll get heroes, villains, giant mech suits, monsters, and monster mech suits…everything a great comic book should have! It's the Avengers fighting the Marvel Universe's deadliest villains to prevent a monster apocalypse. But can they prevent themselves from becoming the very monsters they're trying to stop? Artist Paco Diaz is pulling out all the stops to melt your eyeballs when you see this! Hmm…eyeballs…yeah, we just might have a few of those too…”
- Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1 (Of 5)
- Written by Christos Gage
- Art by Paco Diaz
- Cover by Pere Pérez
