Marvel Launching “Mech Strike: Monster Hunters” Limited Comic Series this June

by | Mar 4, 2022 11:31 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The next era of Marvel’s Mech Strike —titled Monster Hunters— is almost here and this summer fans will dive into the series with a five-issue comic series hailing from Christos Gage and Paco Diaz.

What’s Happening: 

  • Last month Marvel announced a brand-new era of their Mech Strike series including a new season on Marvel HQ, new merchandise, and of course, a brand-new limited series tie-in comic!
  • Starting in June, Mech Strike: Monster Hunters will be a five-issue saga written by Christos Gage and drawn by Paco Diaz.
  • The stories will focus on Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, and more of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes outfitted in their brand-new monster-hunting mech suits!
  • Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1 hits stands this June.

Synopsis:

  • “A trio of the world’s most notorious super villains, assembled by Doctor Doom, have used the Eye of the Kraken to give themselves a mystical – and monstrous! – upgrade. In order to defeat their foes, the Avengers must undergo a similar transformation – and become Monster Hunters! But will the heroes be consumed by their dark new powers?”

What They’re Saying:

  • Christos Gage: “I've been a fan of giant robots and Marvel comics since I was a little kid. The only other thing I loved as much was monsters. And now Mech Strike has gone and put them all together! It's like I've been preparing my whole life to write this comic. You'll get heroes, villains, giant mech suits, monsters, and monster mech suits…everything a great comic book should have! It's the Avengers fighting the Marvel Universe's deadliest villains to prevent a monster apocalypse. But can they prevent themselves from becoming the very monsters they're trying to stop? Artist Paco Diaz is pulling out all the stops to melt your eyeballs when you see this! Hmm…eyeballs…yeah, we just might have a few of those too…”
Cover by Pere Pérez

Cover by Pere Pérez

  • Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1 (Of 5)
  • Written by Christos Gage
  • Art by Paco Diaz
  • Cover by Pere Pérez

More Marvel Comics:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed