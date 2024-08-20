D23 2024 Panel Recap: “Stay Tuned: You’re Watching Disney Channel” with a Future Look at “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” and “ZOMBIES 4”

The "Stay Tuned: You’re Watching Disney Channel" panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was a celebration of Disney Channel's enduring legacy, featuring stars from various generations who have shaped the network's history. Moderated by the ever-enthusiastic Ashley Eckstein, the panel brought together iconic Disney Channel stars, including Meg Donnelly, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Dara Reneé, Kylie Cantrell, Malia Baker, Ruby Rose Turner, Raven-Symoné, Mykal-Michelle Harris, David Henrie, and Janice Leann Brown.

Ashley Eckstein started the panel by sharing her deep love for Disney Channel. She reminisced about attending a live taping of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (then Disney-MGM Studios) as a young girl, which ignited her passion for acting. Unlike many aspiring actresses, Ashley's dream wasn't to win an Oscar or an Emmy; all she wanted was to be on Disney Channel. "When I was cast as Muffy on That's So Raven, my life was made," she said, visibly moved. This panel marked a special reunion for Ashley and Raven-Symoné, as it was the first time they had seen each other since filming the show.

Meg Donnelly, a veteran of the ZOMBIES franchise, revealed her new role as an executive producer on the upcoming ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. "It's been incredible," she shared, expressing gratitude to Disney for the opportunity. Meg and her co-star Milo Manheim were actively involved in various aspects of production, from casting to costuming to post-production. "I've learned so much, and it's been an amazing experience."

Newcomers Freya Skye and Malachi Barton shared their excitement about joining the ZOMBIES family. Freya, who hails from London, recalled the surreal moment when she was cast, receiving the news at 3 AM. "I burst into tears. It was just a dream come true," she said. Malachi, on the other hand, was initially tricked by his manager into thinking he hadn’t gotten the part, only to be pleasantly surprised.

Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman reflected on the lasting impact of High School Musical and shared advice with the ZOMBIES 4 and Descendants: The Rise of Red stars about touring. "We did several High School Musical tours, and it was like nothing else—70,000 people a night," Corbin recalled. Monique emphasized the importance of self-care on tour, advising the cast to "take it all in because it goes by so quick."

Monique Coleman reflected on how High School Musical opened doors beyond her acting career, leading her to a fulfilling path of philanthropy and community work. After the success of the film, she traveled to 24 countries in just six months, working with the United Nations on youth empowerment initiatives. Monique shared how surreal it was to be recognized for High School Musical even in the most remote parts of the world, where people would greet her with the iconic line, "We're all in this together." This global recognition underscored the profound and far-reaching impact of the film, not just as entertainment but as a cultural phenomenon that resonated with diverse audiences everywhere.

Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman both got to return to the world they helped create in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Monique told a story about how when she was invited back, the show's creator, Tim Federle, reached out to her with a unique offer: the opportunity to say something meaningful in her role as Taylor McKessie. Monique, who has always been an advocate for using her platform to inspire others, took this chance to address a message close to her heart. "I told Tim that I wanted to make it clear that your life is not just about your accomplishments; it's about who you are," she explained. Monique's words in the series were not just a reflection of her character but also a powerful personal statement, emphasizing that true success is measured by character and connection, not just achievements. This moment on screen allowed her to share a lesson she had learned over the years, particularly as a Black actress navigating the entertainment industry. It was a full-circle moment for Monique, offering her a chance to heal and inspire the next generation in a meaningful way.

Dara Reneé, who starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, got emotional while talking about her experience working with Corbin and Monique. She grew up with the DCOMs, and even had dolls of both their characters as a child. "I've looked up to you in so many different ways," Dara said through tears, expressing how deeply their legacy has impacted her. She described the honor of being part of something they started, telling Monique, "I'm so grateful to have a person like you in my life."

Similarly, the cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red were all fans of the hit DCOM trilogy before they got to step into Auradon. Kylie Cantrell and Ruby Rose Turner revealed that they have been close friends since they were just eight years old, having met at the same dance studio over a decade ago. Their bond, forged in those early years, made working together on The Rise of Red an even more meaningful experience. Ruby fondly recalled how, during the audition process, she saw Kylie’s name on the casting list and knew right away that her friend was perfect for the role of Red. Both Kylie and Ruby described the surreal experience of fulfilling their childhood dreams together on such a significant project, often reflecting on how their paths had intertwined so perfectly. Their shared history and deep friendship brought an added layer of joy and authenticity to their work on the film, making it a true "pinch-me" moment for both of them.

Kylie Cantrell, Malia Baker, Ruby Rose Turner, and Dara Reneé couldn’t contain their excitement about the success of Descendants: The Rise of Red and the upcoming joint tour with the ZOMBIES cast. Kylie shared how surreal it was to see little girls dressed up as her character, Red, at D23, and how she had her first experience signing a doll. "It was a pinch-me moment," she said.

Raven-Symoné's talent for physical comedy has been a hallmark of her career, particularly in That's So Raven, where her comedic timing and fearless performances became iconic. During the D23 panel, Raven revealed that her inspiration for physical comedy came from watching legendary performers like Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, and Flip Wilson. Her parents introduced her to these classic comedians, and their influence shaped her approach to humor. When she was cast in That's So Raven (at the time known as Absolutely Psychic), Raven was eager to incorporate the slapstick, pratfalls, and exaggerated expressions she had admired. The result was a show that not only showcased her comedic chops but also brought the art of physical comedy to a new generation, making That's So Raven a standout series on Disney Channel. Raven’s dedication to this style of humor, combined with her natural talent, turned everyday scenarios into laugh-out-loud moments that continue to resonate with fans.

Over the years, Disney Channel has given Raven-Symoné opportunities to grow as a performer, director, and producer, leading to her triumphant return with the spin-off series Raven's Home. The youngest member of the panel was Mykal-Michelle Harris, who talked about how Raven taught her the importance of delivering lines differently each time, a lesson she credits with landing her the title voice role on Disney Junior’s Ariel. Raven, reflecting on her unique journey with Disney Channel, said, "I started on Disney Channel when I was 13, and now I have an overall deal with Disney. It's surreal, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

David Henrie shared how the idea for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was born. "Selena [Gomez] and I would hang out so much over the years, and we'd talk about what our characters would be doing now," he explained. This led to a conversation with Disney that eventually turned into a new show. David, who is also an executive producer on the series, expressed his excitement about recreating the magic of the original show for a new generation.

Returning to the set of Wizards of Waverly Place was a deeply nostalgic experience. "It’s like going back to your childhood bedroom," David Henrie remarked, reflecting on how everything looked the same, yet he had grown so much since those early days. Reuniting with Selena Gomez and the original cast brought back a flood of memories, as they effortlessly slipped back into their roles. David expressed how special it was to revive the magic of the original series while introducing it to a new generation. The opportunity to not only reprise his role as Justin Russo but also serve as an executive producer allowed him to shape this new chapter of the Wizards saga, ensuring it carried forward the same warmth, humor, and family values that made the original show beloved by so many.

Janice Leann Brown, the new lead in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, got emotional as she recounted the moment she found out she had been cast. "I was starting to feel really insecure in myself, and getting this role was a blessing," she said, holding back tears. Janice also shared fun stories from the set, including a hilarious incident involving a lash tutorial gone wrong.

Towards the end of the panel, Raven-Symoné touched on a unique aspect of Disney Channel's legacy—its rare commitment to nurturing long-term relationships with its stars. She reflected on how unusual it is for a kids' network to not only launch careers but also to continue supporting and bringing back its stars as they grow older. "This is the only network where you can start at a young age and still be part of it decades later," Raven remarked, underscoring the rarity of such opportunities in the entertainment industry. She praised Disney Channel for its loyalty and the way it continues to provide platforms for its alumni to evolve, whether through new roles, producing opportunities, or even directing. For Raven, this long-standing relationship is not just a professional achievement but a testament to Disney's dedication to its talent.

This panel was a heartwarming tribute to the legacy of Disney Channel, filled with nostalgia, excitement for the future, and deep appreciation for the impact these shows and movies have had on fans and cast members alike. Disney+ is the streaming home for many of your nostalgic Disney Channel favorties, including the High School Musical and Descendants films, plus the complete series of Wizards of Waverly Place, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, That’s So Raven, and Raven’s Home. Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming projects highlighted in this panel, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.