“Deadpool & Wolverine” Becomes Fandango’s Highest Pre-Seller of 2024

The upcoming MCU release has ousted Dune: Part Two to become the highest pre-seller of the year on the online ticket service. The R-Rated movie comes out this Friday.

What’s Happening:

Fandango, the US’s largest online movie ticketing service, has announced that Deadpool & Wolverine has officially been titled their best ticket pre-seller of the year.

has officially been titled their best ticket pre-seller of the year. The upcoming film was also voted Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movie.

Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango shared "The fan anticipation for Deadpool & Wolverine is incredible to see as more and more people set their plans to experience this film the way it was intended – on the big screen… We are thrilled to see so many fans continuing to head to the theater this summer to experience such incredible blockbusters.”

Additionally, Fandango is offering the “Deadpool Premium Package” in celebration of the Marvel 2 Tickets to Deadpool & Wolverine in any format. Official Best Friends Necklaces. Custom Deadpool & Wolverine Fandango digital poster. Bonus Fandango FanRewards Points (400 added to account after release). 15% off Deadpool & Wolverine vinyl soundtrack.



You can purchase the package or tickets for the film from Fandango now.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres this Friday, July 26th.

