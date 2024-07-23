“Deadpool & Wolverine” Becomes Fandango’s Highest Pre-Seller of 2024

by |
Tags: , , ,

The upcoming MCU release has ousted Dune: Part Two to become the highest pre-seller of the year on the online ticket service. The R-Rated movie comes out this Friday.

What’s Happening:

  • Fandango, the US’s largest online movie ticketing service, has announced that Deadpool & Wolverine has officially been titled their best ticket pre-seller of the year.
  • The upcoming film was also voted Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movie.
  • Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango shared "The fan anticipation for Deadpool & Wolverine is incredible to see as more and more people set their plans to experience this film the way it was intended – on the big screen… We are thrilled to see so many fans continuing to head to the theater this summer to experience such incredible blockbusters.”
  • Additionally, Fandango is offering the “Deadpool Premium Package” in celebration of the Marvel Studios’ movie. The package includes:
    • 2 Tickets to Deadpool & Wolverine in any format.
    • Official Best Friends Necklaces.
    • Custom Deadpool & Wolverine Fandango digital poster.
    • Bonus Fandango FanRewards Points (400 added to account after release).
    • 15% off Deadpool & Wolverine vinyl soundtrack.

  • You can purchase the package or tickets for the film from Fandango now.
  • Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres this Friday, July 26th.

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber