“Deadpool & Wolverine” Becomes Fandango’s Highest Pre-Seller of 2024

The upcoming MCU release has ousted Dune: Part Two to become the highest pre-seller of the year on the online ticket service. The R-Rated movie comes out this Friday.
What’s Happening:
- Fandango, the US’s largest online movie ticketing service, has announced that Deadpool & Wolverine has officially been titled their best ticket pre-seller of the year.
- The upcoming film was also voted Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movie.
- Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango shared "The fan anticipation for Deadpool & Wolverine is incredible to see as more and more people set their plans to experience this film the way it was intended – on the big screen… We are thrilled to see so many fans continuing to head to the theater this summer to experience such incredible blockbusters.”
- Additionally, Fandango is offering the “Deadpool Premium Package” in celebration of the Marvel Studios’ movie. The package includes:
- 2 Tickets to Deadpool & Wolverine in any format.
- Official Best Friends Necklaces.
- Custom Deadpool & Wolverine Fandango digital poster.
- Bonus Fandango FanRewards Points (400 added to account after release).
- 15% off Deadpool & Wolverine vinyl soundtrack.
- You can purchase the package or tickets for the film from Fandango now.
- Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres this Friday, July 26th.
Read More:
- AMC Exclusives — Get the Wolverine Popcorn Bucket and More In Celebration of “Deadpool & Wolverine”
- Movie Review – “Deadpool & Wolverine” is a Raucous, Cameo-Filled “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” for the Superhero Set
- Deadpool Coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Paris