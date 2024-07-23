AMC Exclusives — Get the Wolverine Popcorn Bucket and More In Celebration of “Deadpool & Wolverine”

As a part of a new trend of themed popcorn buckets and drink holders, the theatre chain will be the only place to get the new Wolverine Popcorn Bucket designed by Deadpool. The new collectible will go on sale this week alongside several other exclusive offerings.

AMC has announced new details on how fans can get their exclusive Wolverine Popcorn Bucket.

Deadpool & Wolverine officially hits theatres this Friday. However, those attending Thursday night showings of the upcoming MCU film will have the opportunity to snag the Deadpool designed souvenir.

Dropping on July 25th for $29.99, fans can stuff their face with popcorn pulled right out of Wolverine's mouth.

AMC will also be offering: The Headpool popcorn vessel (available July 25th). Includes a large popcorn and retails for $39.99. A Deadpool or Wolverine GRIPPR cup with mystery topper. Includes a large drink and retails for $24.99. Deadpool & Wolverine ceramic mug for $21.99. Two specialty cocktails made with Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin. The Do-Over (sweet strawberry) The Crossover Two limited edition Coke Freestyle mixes. Coca-Cola Chimichanga Chaser Fanta Pina-Claw-Da The Deadpool Double-Take shareable combo, which features Nashville Hot gourmet popcorn. (available July 24th)

In-theatre and only merchandise are available while supplies last.

