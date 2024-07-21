A Deep Dive into Fortnite’s New “Pirates of the Caribbean” Cursed Sails Event Pass

Today, I took a deep dive into the new Cursed Sails Event Pass on Fortnite. The Epic Games battle royale experience released the new Pirates of the Caribbean collaborative event on Friday. Earlier this week, Fortnite also released a series of new skins from the hit series. You can check out more info on the Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa and Davy Jones skins here.

Launching into Fortnite, players will notice a glowing ship icon at the top of the screen. Clicking on the icon will open up the Cursed Sails Event Pass page. The page showcases Captain Jack Sparrow and a series of rewards that can be unlocked by participating in the event. The two horizontal columns represent the free and premium tracks, with the green column showcasing rewards that every participant can unlock. The sand colored column represents items that unlock with the Premium Reward Track. The upgrade costs 1,000 V-Bucks ($8.99) and immediately gives you access to the Captain Jack Sparrow skin.

Players are tasked to collect Pirate Booty to progress through the 11 level event. There are two ways to unlock all the rewards in the pass. The first way is by purchasing rewards to complete the pass. Doing this from the beginning of the pass will cost you around 2,000 V-Bucks ($17.98) on top of the 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock the premium track. This way is expensive and a lot less fun, but players can choose how many levels they purchase. If you get to the end of the event and haven’t quite unlocked everything, you can purchase reward progress for 150 V-Bucks for each level. The second way to unlock these rewards is by completing the Cursed Sails Quests. Additionally, you must complete these quests to unlock the Jack’s Ship glider.

The Quests within the event mostly require players to be in Battle Royale matches. These quests, known as Pirate Code quests, range from standard combat requirements such as hitting headshots, eliminating opponents, using specific weapons to more story driven objectives.

The story quests are more active, requiring you to locate objects and interact with characters throughout the map. Make sure to track these quests when attempting to complete them. If available, an indicator marking will appear on the map to help guide you to completing the quest. The first story driven objective in the Pirate Code One set of quests requires you to find a jar of dirt and bring it to Captain Jack Sparrow.

This objective does not need to be completed in one match, meaning if you find the jar of dirt and die before reaching the iconic pirate, you do not need to find the jar again. Yes, I did die before reaching Jack Sparrow. He can be found on the far-right shoreline just north of Mount Olympus.

Another one of the story driven quests requires players to walk the plank. You can choose to do this at the pirate ship near Jack or in the new Shipwreck Shallows area located in the center of the map. The simple quest requires you to jump off the plank on either one of these ships. Additionally, both ships are explorable and full of loot. Make sure you take your time pillaging them!

After completing quests, players earn experience points towards the battle pass and progress towards earning gold. After earning enough Pirate Booty, players will unlock the exclusive pass items, which will be added to your locker to equip.

The Pirates’ Code Bonus Goals are where you can earn map pieces to unlock the Jack’s Ship glider. To progress towards map pieces, players will have to complete quests from different Pirate Code quest sets. To unlock Pirate Quest Two, players must complete at least four Pirate Code One quests to access the new challenges. Right now, only Pirate Code One and Two are available to complete, with Pirate Code Three dropping tomorrow afternoon.

Players can also earn Pirate Booty by playing creator made islands. These quests reward you for earning XP in various player made maps.

After playing around half a dozen matches, I was able to unlock 1,200 Pirate Booty (I had 300 from a creator-made map I played previously).

The Cursed Sails Event Pass doesn’t differ much from past events in terms of game play. However, the new characters, weapons and additions to the map are welcome shakeups to the game. If you are new to Fortnite, know that completing the event pass requires a lot of dedication. With the added bonus of rewards, it is a great way to jump into the game. The stars of the new event pass are definitely the Captain Jack Sparrow and Cursed Captain Jack Sparrow skins, but, for me, the highlight is the Sparrow Run emote.

I highly recommend joining the battle and dropping in to Fortnite for the Cursed Sails Event Pass. Fortnite is a free-to-play game available on all current generation gaming consoles and PC.

