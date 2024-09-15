Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal Reunite Ahead Of New Hulu Series Premiere

The stars and executive producers of the upcoming Hulu series La Máquina , Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, were spotted in Las Vegas with Mexican boxing champion Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez ahead of his upcoming match.

The duo also joined the ESPN Knockout panel to talk about the match and their upcoming series.

La Máquina follows an aging boxer whose manager secures him one last shot at the long sought after title.

It marks the first original Spanish-language series for Hulu.