Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal Reunite Ahead Of New Hulu Series Premiere

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal joined the Las Vegas boxing scene ahead of their new Hulu series.
What’s Happening:
- The stars and executive producers of the upcoming Hulu series La Máquina, Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, were spotted in Las Vegas with Mexican boxing champion Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez ahead of his upcoming match.
- The duo also joined the ESPN Knockout panel to talk about the match and their upcoming series.
- La Máquina follows an aging boxer whose manager secures him one last shot at the long sought after title.
- It marks the first original Spanish-language series for Hulu.
- La Máquina premieres October 9th on Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- New Episodes of "American Horror Stories" Heading to Hulu Next Month
- Take A Little Time To Abhor The View('s New Set)
- TV Review: "AI and the Future Of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special" is an Informative and Harrowing Look Into the Near Future
- Hulu Acquires Ben Stiller Comedy Movie “Nutcrackers” in First Deal Out of TIFF