New Episodes of “American Horror Stories” Heading to Hulu Next Month

FX’s American Horror Stories is back with more horrifying tales this October.
What’s Happening:
- American Horror Stories, the episodic spin-off of the long-running anthology series American Horror Story, is returning with five new episodes next month.
- Each episode will highlight a different story, adding an extra scare for viewers’ Halloween season.
- The new season will debut as part of the annual Huluween event on the streamer.
- This new collection of episodes will star June Squibb, Henry Winkler, Michael Imperioli, Victor Garber, Angel Bismark Curiel, and more.
- All five episodes debut on Hulu on October 15th in the United States, with the series airing on Disney+ internationally.
- Hope you’re ready for some scares…
