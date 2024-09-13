New Episodes of “American Horror Stories” Heading to Hulu Next Month

FX’s American Horror Stories is back with more horrifying tales this October.

What’s Happening:

American Horror Stories , the episodic spin-off of the long-running anthology series American Horror Story , is returning with five new episodes next month.

, the episodic spin-off of the long-running anthology series , is returning with five new episodes next month. Each episode will highlight a different story, adding an extra scare for viewers’ Halloween season.

The new season will debut as part of the annual Hulu

This new collection of episodes will star June Squibb, Henry Winkler, Michael Imperioli, Victor Garber, Angel Bismark Curiel, and more.

All five episodes debut on Hulu on October 15th in the United States, with the series airing on Disney+

Hope you’re ready for some scares…

