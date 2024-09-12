Kaitlyn Conley Maintains Her Innocence in New Hulu Docuseries “Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.”

ABC News Studios has announced a new three-part docuseries coming to Hulu, telling the story of Kaitlyn Conley, who says she was wrongfully convinced of a 2015 killing.

  • The chilling three-part docuseries Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison. will tell the story of Kaitlyn Conley, a 31-year-old former receptionist who claims she has been wrongfully convicted of the 2015 killing of Mary Yoder, her former boss and the mother of her ex-boyfriend Adam.
  • Conley will speak out for the first time since her sentencing exclusively in the docuseries, where she staunchly maintains her innocence.
  • The docuseries also features never-before-seen police interviews, exclusive audio recordings of the victim on the day she was poisoned, and a never-before-heard audio interview with the victim’s husband, Bill Yoder.
  • This will also mark the first time in seven years that the Yoder family has gone public and the first time Kaitlyn’s parents have spoken out since their daughter’s conviction.
  • Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison. premieres Friday, September 20th, exclusively on Hulu.

