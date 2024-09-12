Kaitlyn Conley Maintains Her Innocence in New Hulu Docuseries “Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.”

ABC News Studios has announced a new three-part docuseries coming to Hulu, telling the story of Kaitlyn Conley, who says she was wrongfully convinced of a 2015 killing.

What’s Happening:

The chilling three-part docuseries Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison. will tell the story of Kaitlyn Conley, a 31-year-old former receptionist who claims she has been wrongfully convicted of the 2015 killing of Mary Yoder, her former boss and the mother of her ex-boyfriend Adam.

will tell the story of Kaitlyn Conley, a 31-year-old former receptionist who claims she has been wrongfully convicted of the 2015 killing of Mary Yoder, her former boss and the mother of her ex-boyfriend Adam. Conley will speak out for the first time since her sentencing exclusively in the docuseries, where she staunchly maintains her innocence.

The docuseries also features never-before-seen police interviews, exclusive audio recordings of the victim on the day she was poisoned, and a never-before-heard audio interview with the victim’s husband, Bill Yoder.

This will also mark the first time in seven years that the Yoder family has gone public and the first time Kaitlyn’s parents have spoken out since their daughter’s conviction.

Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison. premieres Friday, September 20th, exclusively on Hulu.

More Hulu News: