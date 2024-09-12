Comedy Special Featuring Jessica Kirson is Coming to Hulu

The latest comedy special announced for Hulu’s new Hularious brand will be from comedian Jessica Kirson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- No premiere date has been given as of yet, but Hulu has picked up a comedy special from Jessica Kirson.
- Kirson has been doing comedy for two decades, where she had lots of success over social media, with her comedy receiving nearly a billion views.
- She's also made appearances on HBO’s Crashing and CBS’ Kevin Can Wait.
- This comes after Hulu is making a push into the stand-up comedy world after the market has been dominated by Netflix in recent years.
- The special is part of Hulu’s new Hularious brand, which launches in November with a new special from Jim Gaffigan.
- Specials from Bill Burr, Roy Wood Jr., Ilana Glazer and Atsuko Okatsuka are also forthcoming, with more to be unveiled.
- Hulu is also launching a curated collection of licensed stand-up specials ranging from iconic comedy specials to recent releases from 800 Pound Gorilla and Comedy Dynamics, among others.
What They're Saying:
- Jessica Kirson: “I am honored to be a part of the Disney family and that Hulu has chosen to feature my next special as part of their comedy initiative. People always ask me ‘is it hard to be a female comedian?’ I always say, ‘I don’t know; you should ask them.’”
