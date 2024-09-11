Third Season of “Impact X Nightline” Premieres on Hulu September 12th with Matthew Perry Investigation

ABC News Studios has announced the third season of the streaming news magazine IMPACT x Nightline, available weekly Thursdays on Hulu, starting September 12th.

What’s Happening:

IMPACT x Nightline will premiere its third season on Hulu on Thursdays beginning September 12th.

will premiere its third season on Hulu on Thursdays beginning September 12th. The acclaimed streaming news magazine will further explore the issues that are central to American culture and global discussions.

This season will showcase ABC News anchors and correspondents, such as Juju Chang, Byron Pitts, Ashan Singh, and Matt Gutman, as they delve into trending topics, providing audiences with an insightful perspective on the narratives that impact the evolving news cycle.

Previous episodes of IMPACT x Nightline are now streaming on Hulu.

are now streaming on Hulu. Past topics and subjects include Britney Spears, Taylor & Travis, Lizzo’s legal battle, Shein, sextortion, and several others.

IMPACT x Nightline: What Happened to Matthew Perry?:

In the first episode of the new season, Gutman investigates the shocking death of Friends actor Matthew Perry.

actor Matthew Perry. They examine the unclear details of his ketamine overdose and the reasons behind the charges against five individuals, including his doctor, his live-in personal assistant, and a woman referred to as "The Ketamine Queen," in relation to his death.

There's also an exclusive interview with the family of Cody McLaury, another alleged victim of "The Ketamine Queen," who continues to seek answers regarding his death in 2019.

The episode explores the current investigations surrounding ketamine, a drug that has gained widespread attention.

It features comprehensive interviews that examine the significant consequences of the burgeoning trend of both illegal black-market ketamine and authorized ketamine therapy in Hollywood and other areas.

What's to Come:

The new season will feature segments such as: An inquiry into the acclaimed illusionist David Copperfield An in-depth examination of the Delphi murder trial An exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame An analysis of the rising phenomenon of "surrogacy by choice," The revival of the notorious Fyre Festival And more



What They're Saying:

Eman Varoqua, executive producer of IMPACT x Nightline: “Season three of IMPACT x Nightline takes viewers into the heart of some of the most complex and captivating stories in pop culture. Whether it’s revealing hidden details in high-profile investigations, uncovering new angles on cultural phenomena, or providing unprecedented access to the people and places that drive the headlines, we’re giving our audience unique access and fresh perspectives on the stories that shape our world.”