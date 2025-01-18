Disney+ Hotstar to Live-Stream Coldplay Concert in India Later this Month

The British band is currently on their "Music of the Spheres World Tour."

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in India will be able to experience the magic of live music when Coldplay’s biggest Indian concert live-streams on the service later this month.

Taking place on January 26th, the British band's Republic Day performance at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will be available to viewers all throughout India, and will include behind-the-scenes content.

Promised to be a “seamless and immersive experience,” the streaming deal, which was made in collaboration with Cisco, will showcase Disney+ Hotstar’s tech infrastructure.

The stop is part of Coldplay’s record-breaking “Music of the Spheres World Tour.” Now, the highest grossing rock tour in history, the band will make additional stops in the country at Mumbai’s D.Y. Patil Stadium on January 18,19 and 21 prior to the Ahmedabad concerts on the 25 and 26.

What They’re Saying:

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin: “Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us — we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”

Sanjog Gupta, CEO JioStar – Sports: "At Disney+ Hotstar, we have revolutionized India's entertainment and sports consumption by captivating viewers with unparalleled immersive experiences and consistently delivering value to our partners, advertisers and audiences. Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide. By leveraging our advanced technology and unmatched reach, we are breaking the barriers around privileged access to premium entertainment, and making it available for all, fostering a shared celebration across the country."

