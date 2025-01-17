“Shifting Gears” Breaks Streaming Records for ABC

Shifting Gears has revved up viewership numbers for ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Variety has shared the remarkable series premiere ratings for ABC’s new sitcom, Shifting Gears.
- The January 8th premiere of Tim Allen’s new starring vehicle has averaged nearly 17 million viewers across all platforms, up 173% from its already great 6.2 million live viewership total.
- They pulled in a 2.94 rating with adults 18-49, also up 339% from same day viewing.
- ABC has stated this marks the network’s highest streaming series premiere to date and ABC’s most watched debut since 2018’s The Conners.
- Abbott Elementary’s big It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode also posted big numbers, with it being the most watched episode on streaming in the series’ history (a true feat for a network sitcom in its fourth year).
- The Shifting Gears news is great for ABC, Tim Allen, and the multicam format, all of which haven’t been successfully paired together since Allen’s last sitcom, Last Man Standing.
- ABC tends to stay away from the multicam format (the last success being The Conners), so it’s also a sign of strength for the sitcom ideal.
- Shifting Gears is now streaming on ABC and Hulu.
