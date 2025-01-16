ABC News Announces ‘SoCal Strong’ Coverage as Los Angeles County Rebuilds Post-Wildfires

ABC News has announced expanded coverage of the rebuilding efforts after the Los Angeles County wildfires.
What’s Happening:
- SoCal Strong, the new branding for the recovery and rebuilding coverage post-Los Angeles wildfires, has been announced by ABC News.
- The coverage under the new banner will be broadcast across all major ABC News programs.
- SoCal Strong’s coverage will kick off on Friday, January 17th as Good Morning America broadcasts live across Southern California showcasing the devastation and the sense of community that has grown out of the horrific event.
- As a part of the on-location broadcast, both Aloe Blacc and The High Notes will perform live.
- GMA will continue coverage throughout the days and weeks ahead, alongside ABC News Radio, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, The View, and This Week with George Stephanopoulos.
- ABC7 in Los Angeles will air a live special on January 19th at 630pm PT covering the local community’s unity as they look to rebuild.
- All coverage will be able to view the next day through ABC’s digital platforms and Hulu.
