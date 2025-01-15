“Impact X Nightline” to Dive Into Chilling Case of Long Island Man Charged with the Murder of Seven Women

The special episode will only be available on Hulu.

Go inside the investigation of the man charged with murdering seven women, with the new IMPACT x Nightline: Gilgo Beach Murders: A Serial Killer’s Secrets? Streaming only on Hulu starting tomorrow, January 16th.

What’s Happening:

This week, IMPACT x Nightline is set to delve into the chilling case of Rex Heuermann, a Long Island man charged with murdering seven women, many of them sex workers, and scattering their remains along a half-mile stretch of coastline on Gilgo Beach in Long Island, New York, and in the woods further east.

The new episode investigates Heuermann's alleged crimes through new interviews with true crime experts, law enforcement and those who have encountered the suspect himself, including a woman who says she went on a date with Heuermann before his arrest.

The episode takes viewers through key evidence, including an alleged “planning document” and the shocking discovery of DNA evidence from a discarded pizza crust, which lead investigators to believe Heuermann committed the murders in his family home. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty.

The episode, led by Nightline correspondent Ashan Singh, features new interviews with Alexis Linkletter, host of Investigation Discovery’s Unraveled: Long Island Serial Killer, and Rachel Toles, Psy.D., forensic psychologist.

The episode also features new interviews, with: Muriel Henriquez, former co-worker of Rex Heuermann Nikkie Brass, an alleged date of Rex Heuermann Stuart Cameron, former acting commissioner of the Suffolk County Police Department Aaron Katersky, ABC Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor

From ABC News Studios, IMPACT x Nightline: Gilgo Beach Murders: A Serial Killer’s Secrets? begins streaming on Thursday, January 16th, only on Hulu.

