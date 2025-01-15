ABC News to Provide Extensive Coverage of Second Inauguration of President-Elect Donald J. Trump

ABC News has announced extensive coverage of the second inauguration day of President-elect Donald J. Trump, as well as over 17 hours of continuous coverage on 24/7 Streaming Network ABC News Live.

What’s Happening:

ABC News is set to have special coverage of the 2025 inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump.

On Monday, Jan. 20, ABC News will feature comprehensive coverage of Inauguration Day, starting with a special edition of Good Morning America at 7 a.m. EST, followed by a day-long special report beginning at 9 a.m. EST and led by World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir from Washington, D.C., for the network and 24/7 streaming news channel ABC News Live.

and co-anchor Byron Pitts will anchor a special edition of – both from Washington, D.C. On Sunday, Jan. 19, will have a special edition previewing Monday’s events. Muir will lead coverage of the inauguration joined by ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including ABC News Live Prime anchor and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis, chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, Good Morning America weekend co-anchor and World News Tonight Saturday anchor Whit Johnson, GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, ABC News Live anchor Kyra Phillips, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, chief business, economics and technology correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, senior White House correspondent Selina Wang, national correspondent Mireya Villarreal, White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks, correspondents Matt Rivers and Elizabeth Schulze, multiplatform reporter Jay O’Brien, Washington D.C. bureau chief Rick Klein, executive editorial producer John Santucci, senior politics reporter Katherine Faulders, chief legal analyst Dan Abrams, contributing political correspondent Rachael Bade, contributors Chris Christie, Mary Jordan, Reince Preibus, Sarah Isgur and presidential historian Mark Updegrove.

ABC News Digital will have comprehensive coverage of the inauguration, rallies, marches and other events leading up to and on this momentous day, featuring a live blog, analysis from Karl and a preview from 538 on what President Trump might tackle in his first 100 days. Digital will also highlight the speeches and the pageantry, as well as a look back at the legacy of the Biden-Harris administration.

will have special editions with Mielke reporting from the National Mall as the transition unfolds on Monday, Jan. 20, and Tuesday, Jan. 21. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be reporting live from Capitol Hill on the inauguration and the first day of the Trump administration with ABC News multiplatform reporters Christiane Cordero, Nicole D’Antonio and Perry Russom. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.