ABC News Chooses Tara Narula as New Chief Medical Correspondent

ABC News has found their new chief medical correspondent.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Tara Narula has been chosen to become ABC News’ newest chief medical correspondent.
- She succeeds Jennifer Ashton, who left earlier this year after being a key voice during the COVID-19 pandemic on the network.
- Narula has formerly contributed to CBS, CNN, NBC, and O, The Oprah Magazine, winning an Emmy in 2022 for her work on CBS Mornings.
- She is a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, presiding over their Women’s Heart Program as an associate director.
- Narula also is an associate professor at the Zucker School of Medicine and a fellow at the American College of Cardiology.
- She will report across all ABC News programs, including Good Morning America and GMA 3: What You Need To Know (where Ashton formerly co-hosted).
