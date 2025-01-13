ABC News Chooses Tara Narula as New Chief Medical Correspondent

Narula will succeed Jennifer Ashton, who left the network earlier this year.
ABC News has found their new chief medical correspondent.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Tara Narula has been chosen to become ABC News’ newest chief medical correspondent.
  • She succeeds Jennifer Ashton, who left earlier this year after being a key voice during the COVID-19 pandemic on the network.
  • Narula has formerly contributed to CBS, CNN, NBC, and O, The Oprah Magazine, winning an Emmy in 2022 for her work on CBS Mornings.
  • She is a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, presiding over their Women’s Heart Program as an associate director.
  • Narula also is an associate professor at the Zucker School of Medicine and a fellow at the American College of Cardiology.
  • She will report across all ABC News programs, including Good Morning America and GMA 3: What You Need To Know (where Ashton formerly co-hosted).

