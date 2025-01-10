Special Edition of “20/20” Focusing on the California Wildfires Airing Tonight on ABC

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will host a special one-hour edition of 20/20 tonight on ABC, reporting on the devastating California wildfires.
What’s Happening:
- As deadly wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles and Southern California, ABC will broadcast a one-hour special edition of 20/20 tonight (January 10th).
- During the special, Muir will be the only journalist to fly with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to survey the destruction and will be joined by correspondents and reporters from across the frontlines, covering the latest developments as these powerful fires continue to ravage the city.
- Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, correspondent and ABC News Live anchor Kayna Whitworth, correspondents Mola Lenghi and Matt Rivers, and KABC meteorologist Leslie Lopez will report up-to-the-minute updates on the ground and interview people impacted most by the devastating fires that have changed both lives and a city in an instant.
- American Catastrophe: LA Burning – A Special Edition of 20/20, anchored by David Muir, airs at 9:01 p.m. EST on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu.
More News on the Southern California Wildfires:
- Disney Donating $15 Million Towards Los Angeles Fire Relief and Rebuilding Efforts
- NFL Moves Location of Monday Night Football Game Due to Wildfires
- Universal Studios Hollywood Resumes Normal Operation
- Disney Legend Joe Rohde Says Multiple Imagineer’s Homes Destroyed by Southern California Wildfires
- Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis Donating $1 Million Towards Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now