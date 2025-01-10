Universal Studios Hollywood to Resume Normal Operation Today

Fires are still burning throughout Los Angeles County

After having been closed due to the recent conditions in Los Angeles County, Universal Studios Hollywood is ready to resume their normal operation.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that they will once again reopen their gates today, Friday, January 10th and will resume their regular operating hours.

Universal CityWalk will also resume regular operation today.

The park had been closed due to the wind and fire conditions surrounding the Los Angeles region, including a smaller fire (compared to the others that are still ravaging the region) that erupted in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night. Dubbed the “Sunset Fire,” this fire loomed near the famed studio on the other side of the mountain in nearby Runyon Canyon.

In some helicopter footage of the fire, you could clearly make out the park and studio in the background.

Along with the announcement that the park would reopen, Universal Studios also shared their heartfelt sympathies to those impacted by the recent and ongoing fires, as well as their appreciation for the first responders for “their valiant and ongoing efforts during this difficult time.”

The park and studio had been closed since Wednesday, January 8th and remained closed through January 9th. Two major fires erupted in the Los Angeles region – The Palisades fire and The Eaton fire (near Altadena) – during a windstorm on Tuesday, which created hazardous conditions, inevitably prompting the park to close.

Universal Studios Hollywood will be open today from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and Universal CityWalk from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM.