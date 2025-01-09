NFL Moves Location of Monday Night Football Game Due to Wildfires

The wild card game is being moved from Southern California to Arizona.
The wildfires are interfering with yet another event, this time the NFL Wild Card game.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN has shared that the January 13th Monday Night Football Wild Card game is being moved.
  • In the interest of public safety, the NFL has announced that the game set to take place in Inglewood, CA is now moving to Glendale, AZ.

  • The game will continue to take place on January 13th at 8pm ET.
  • For those looking to attend the new venue, the NFL has shared details about tickets below.

