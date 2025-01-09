NFL Moves Location of Monday Night Football Game Due to Wildfires

The wildfires are interfering with yet another event, this time the NFL Wild Card game.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has shared that the January 13th Monday Night Football Wild Card game is being moved.
- In the interest of public safety, the NFL has announced that the game set to take place in Inglewood, CA is now moving to Glendale, AZ.
- The game will continue to take place on January 13th at 8pm ET.
- For those looking to attend the new venue, the NFL has shared details about tickets below.
