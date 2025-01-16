Hulu and ABC Announce New Head of Comedy Programming

ABC and Hulu have found a head of comedy programming.
What’s Happening:
- The Wrap has shared that Suzanna Makkos has been named the new head of comedy for ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals.
- Makkos recently was the head of comedy and animation for HBO Max and Adult Swim, but will now be working for the Mouse in a similar role.
- Makkos’ track record is remarkable, helping bring Hacks, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and And Just Like That… to the screen.
- She will serve under Simran Sethu, who is the president of scripted programming across Hulu, ABC, and Freeform.
- She will not only oversee development and current series programming for Hulu and ABC, but also their adult animation and stand-up specials.
More ABC News:
- ABC News Announces 'SoCal Strong' Coverage as Los Angeles County Rebuilds Post-Wildfires
- ABC News to Provide Extensive Coverage of Second Inauguration of President-Elect Donald J. Trump
- "Impact X Nightline" to Dive Into Chilling Case of Long Island Man Charged with the Murder of Seven Women
- ABC News Chooses Tara Narula as New Chief Medical Correspondent