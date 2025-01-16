Hulu and ABC Announce New Head of Comedy Programming

Suzanna Makkos comes from HBO Max, where she helped make Hacks into a huge hit for the streamer.
ABC and Hulu have found a head of comedy programming.

What’s Happening:

  • The Wrap has shared that Suzanna Makkos has been named the new head of comedy for ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals.
  • Makkos recently was the head of comedy and animation for HBO Max and Adult Swim, but will now be working for the Mouse in a similar role.
  • Makkos’ track record is remarkable, helping bring Hacks, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and And Just Like That… to the screen.
  • She will serve under Simran Sethu, who is the president of scripted programming across Hulu, ABC, and Freeform.
  • She will not only oversee development and current series programming for Hulu and ABC, but also their adult animation and stand-up specials.

