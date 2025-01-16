ABC News Studios Announces “Muslim Matchmaker” for Hulu

ABC News has announced an all-new unscripted dating series for Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Muslim Matchmaker is an all-new series set to debut on Hulu just in time for Valentine’s Day.
- Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady are two matchmakers whose mission is to help pair up Muslim American singles for a lifetime of love and faith.
- The series hails from creator Smriti Mundhra, who also created Netflix’s hit Indian Matchmaking.
- The duo of matchmakers adhere to their Rules of Three: three dates, three months, and three hundred questions.
- How many singles will find their partners? How many will only leave with a bad date filmed and aired for millions? I guess we’ll find out soon enough.
- Muslim Matchmaker debuts February 11th on Hulu.
