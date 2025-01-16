The Walt Disney Company Picks Up 14 Nominations at 2025 PGA Awards

Another major awards stop along the way to the Oscars has released their nominations.
What’s Happening:
- The PGA Award nominations have been released, with The Walt Disney Company picking up quite a few (especially in a few key races).
- The Producers Guild nominations for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has become a key bellwether as to who will secure the Best Picture nominations at the Academy Awards.
- The Walt Disney Company’s nominations include:
- Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
- A Complete Unknown – Searchlight Pictures
- A Real Pain – Searchlight Pictures
- Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios
- Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
- Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
- Abbott Elementary – ABC
- The Bear – FX/Hulu
- Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
- Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
- Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans – FX
- Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
- 30 for 30 – ESPN
- Welcome to Wrexham – FX
- Outstanding Children’s Program
- Outstanding Short-Form Program
- Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun – FX/Hulu
- PGA Innovation Award
- What If…? – An Immersive Story – Marvel/ILM Immersive/Disney+
- For a full look at the PGA Award nominees, you can head here.
