The Walt Disney Company Picks Up 14 Nominations at 2025 PGA Awards

The Producers Guild of America Awards are a key stop along the way to (hopeful) Oscar glory.
Another major awards stop along the way to the Oscars has released their nominations.

What’s Happening:

  • The PGA Award nominations have been released, with The Walt Disney Company picking up quite a few (especially in a few key races).
  • The Producers Guild nominations for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has become a key bellwether as to who will secure the Best Picture nominations at the Academy Awards.
  • The Walt Disney Company’s nominations include:
    • Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
    • Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
    • Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
    • Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
    • Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
      • Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans – FX
    • Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
    • Outstanding Children’s Program
    • Outstanding Short-Form Program
      • Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun – FX/Hulu
    • PGA Innovation Award
      • What If…? – An Immersive Story – Marvel/ILM Immersive/Disney+
  • For a full look at the PGA Award nominees, you can head here.

