“Banshees” and Hope: Recalibrating Through Art

With each passing awards season, my favorites from the past return to swirl around my brain like an IMDB Rain Man. Amidst staying focused on the winners, losers, and personal vendettas I have against the current crop of statue-holding hopefuls. (I don’t get the Anora love, but oh well?) As the wildfires rage on in Los Angeles, I’ve been trying to find even more comfort in the stories I seek out. Heartbreak is hard to witness, especially when you feel helpless. Amidst donating and advocating, sometimes the need to step back and watch something cozy helps ground the mind. For me, that has become the 2022 Searchlight Pictures release The Banshees of Inisherin.

It’s a prickly tale of moral quandary. Two lifelong friends who, out of nowhere, have a brutal break-up with seemingly no basis. “I don’t want to be your friend anymore” leads to physical and emotional pain, internal suffering, and an intense incomprehension about how those around us aren’t necessarily intertwined with our own needs.

And yet, with all of those thorns abound, it remains a comfort film. The gorgeous vistas of Ireland paired with some immaculately constructed sweaters are a baseline level of comfort. Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon come together to create an acting ensemble that is so lived in, so natural, that you can’t help but feel for every character’s wants and needs as human beings.

Now, why am I hammering on about a movie from two awards cycles ago? To be quite honest: I’m not sure. The other night as I continued to witness the devastation ripping through Southern California, I yearned to be transported. I wanted to walk along the Irish cliffs with Jenny the Donkey, head to the local pub, and watch these two forever-friends berate each other for hours over a pint. I needed to be away from the mess of real life and go somewhere else, as complicated as that other destination might be.

It's a confusing feeling, especially considering Banshees doesn’t end happily. People leave, people die, and life moves on no matter how hard the personal relationships these characters try to foster. Yet, it has become a personal beacon of art. The power that a simple fable can become to help me cope with the world and work towards a greater tomorrow, all while being wrapped up in sumptuous cinematography.

As we continue to witness Los Angeles’ darkest days, sometimes we need to take a step back and recalibrate. The Banshees of Inisherin has become my recalibration tactic. I turn it on, let it wash over me, then I become reinvigorated to go about my life. For those currently affected or those who are watching and feel helpless, sometimes a piece of art, whether film, TV, or music, can be just the right frequency to help get back to square one and start anew. 2025 has begun with a huge hurdle. Let us look to our favorite art for guidance and support.

For those looking to donate to those affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires, the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund is a great place to start.