Searchlight’s “A Complete Unknown” Top Among The Walt Disney Company’s Ten BAFTA Nominations

The Bob Dylan biopic has achieved 6 out of 10 Disney nominations from the British Academy Film Awards.
Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown leads the pack as The Walt Disney Company has received a total of 10 nominations for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Company has received a total of 10 nominations for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, with A Complete Unknown leading the way with 6 nominations.
  • Other nominated films from the company include Pixar’s Inside Out 2, as well as Searchlight’s A Real Pain and 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
  • A complete list of all TWDC nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards can be found below.
  • For the full list of BAFTA nominees for this year’s event, click here.
  • Winners will be announced during the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 16th.

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Adapted Screenplay – James Mangold, Jay Cocks
  • Best Film – Alex Heineman, Fred Berger, James Mangold
  • Casting – Yesi Ramirez
  • Costume Design – Arianne Phillips
  • Leading Actor – Timothée Chalamet
  • Supporting Actor – Edward Norton

Inside Out 2 (Pixar Animation Studios)

  • Animated Film – Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen

A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

  • Original Screenplay – Jesse Eisenberg
  • Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)

  • Special Visual Effects – Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz
