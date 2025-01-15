Searchlight’s “A Complete Unknown” Top Among The Walt Disney Company’s Ten BAFTA Nominations

Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown leads the pack as The Walt Disney Company has received a total of 10 nominations for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company has received a total of 10 nominations for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, with A Complete Unknown leading the way with 6 nominations.
- Other nominated films from the company include Pixar’s Inside Out 2, as well as Searchlight’s A Real Pain and 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
- A complete list of all TWDC nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards can be found below.
- For the full list of BAFTA nominees for this year’s event, click here.
- Winners will be announced during the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 16th.
A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)
- Adapted Screenplay – James Mangold, Jay Cocks
- Best Film – Alex Heineman, Fred Berger, James Mangold
- Casting – Yesi Ramirez
- Costume Design – Arianne Phillips
- Leading Actor – Timothée Chalamet
- Supporting Actor – Edward Norton
Inside Out 2 (Pixar Animation Studios)
- Animated Film – Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen
A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)
- Original Screenplay – Jesse Eisenberg
- Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)
- Special Visual Effects – Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz