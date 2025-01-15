Searchlight’s “A Complete Unknown” Top Among The Walt Disney Company’s Ten BAFTA Nominations

The Bob Dylan biopic has achieved 6 out of 10 Disney nominations from the British Academy Film Awards.

Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown leads the pack as The Walt Disney Company has received a total of 10 nominations for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has received a total of 10 nominations for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, with A Complete Unknown leading the way with 6 nominations.

leading the way with 6 nominations. Other nominated films from the company include Pixar’s Inside Out 2 , as well as Searchlight’s A Real Pain and 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes .

, as well as Searchlight’s and 20th Century Studios’ . A complete list of all TWDC nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards can be found below.

For the full list of BAFTA nominees for this year’s event, click here

Winners will be announced during the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 16th.

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

Adapted Screenplay – James Mangold, Jay Cocks

Best Film – Alex Heineman, Fred Berger, James Mangold

Casting – Yesi Ramirez

Costume Design – Arianne Phillips

Leading Actor – Timothée Chalamet

Supporting Actor – Edward Norton

Inside Out 2 (Pixar Animation Studios)

Animated Film – Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen

A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

Original Screenplay – Jesse Eisenberg

Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios)