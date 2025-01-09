Ayo Edebiri Recieves Nod for Directorial Debut from the Directors Guild of America

Emmy Award winning actress Ayo Edebiri has received a Directors Guild of America nomination for her directorial debut on FX and Hulu’s The Bear.
- According to Deadline, Ayo Edebiri received a nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series on Tuesday for the upcoming DGA Awards.
- The nod comes from her directorial debut on Season 3 of Hulu’s The Bear.
- Title “Napkins,” Episode 6 follows Tina Marrero and explores her story beyond her job as a line cook. Played by Liza Colón-Zayas, the actress received a Golden Globe nomination for her work in the series.
- At the Los Angeles premiere of The Bear’s third season in June, Edebiri shared with the newsource “It’s written very beautifully. I was just so moved by it and really, really touched that Chris [Storer] had me in mind to direct it. I could see it as soon as I read it.”
- Edebiri’s acting work on The Bear has garnered her several awards, including an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and two SAG Awards for her supporting role.
- Edebiri previously received a nomination from the WGA Awards for an episode of What We Do in the Shadows.
