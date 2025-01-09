Ayo Edebiri Recieves Nod for Directorial Debut from the Directors Guild of America

Edebiri has taken the comedy world by storm, being recognized for her acting and writing achievements.
Emmy Award winning actress Ayo Edebiri has received a Directors Guild of America nomination for her directorial debut on FX and Hulu’s The Bear.

  • According to Deadline, Ayo Edebiri received a nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series on Tuesday for the upcoming DGA Awards.
  • The nod comes from her directorial debut on Season 3 of Hulu’s The Bear.
  • Title “Napkins,” Episode 6 follows Tina Marrero and explores her story beyond her job as a line cook. Played by Liza Colón-Zayas, the actress received a Golden Globe nomination for her work in the series.
  • At the Los Angeles premiere of The Bear’s third season in June, Edebiri shared with the newsource “It’s written very beautifully. I was just so moved by it and really, really touched that Chris [Storer] had me in mind to direct it. I could see it as soon as I read it.”
  • Edebiri’s acting work on The Bear has garnered her several awards, including an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and two SAG Awards for her supporting role.
  • Edebiri previously received a nomination from the WGA Awards for an episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

