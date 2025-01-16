Hulu’s “Paradise” Debuts New Trailer Ahead of Release

Hulu’s upcoming thriller Paradise has released a new trailer for the series.
What’s Happening:
- Debuting later this month, the new series reteams Sterling K. Brown and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.
- Paradise finds Brown’s character at the center of a high-powered murder…that of the President of the United States of America.
- Also set to star James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, Paradise is one of Hulu’s most-anticipated shows of the year.
- Check out the debut of Paradise January 28th on Hulu.
