Hulu’s “Paradise” Debuts New Trailer Ahead of Release

The new political thrilled brings Sterling K. Brown back to television.

Hulu’s upcoming thriller Paradise has released a new trailer for the series.

What’s Happening:

Debuting later this month, the new series reteams Sterling K. Brown and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

creator Dan Fogelman. Paradise finds Brown’s character at the center of a high-powered murder…that of the President of the United States of America.

Also set to star James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, Paradise is one of Hulu’s most-anticipated shows of the year.

Check out the debut of Paradise January 28th on Hulu.

