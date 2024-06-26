Disney+’s “Rivals” Debuts First Trailer

The upcoming Disney+ and Hulu series Rivals has released their first trailer.
What’s Happening:
- A trailer has debuted for the upcoming series from Jilly Cooper, Rivals.
- Set in 1986, the series follows two men and their rivalry surrounding the world of independent television.
- Starring David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson and more, the series is set to be a soapy good time.
- Rivals will premiere later this year on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in other countries.
More Disney+ News:
- Hasbro Announces New Collection of Star Wars Collectibles from Disney+ Series
- New "Prep & Landing" Special, 5th Season of "Big City Greens" Among Announcements And First Looks From Disney Branded Television at Annecy Festival
- Streaming Review: "Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97" is a Documentary 30 Years in the Making
- "Wizards of Waverly Place" Sequel Series “Wizards” Picked Up to Series
- TV Review: "X-Men ‘97" is Everything Fans of the Original Series Want it to Be