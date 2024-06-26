Disney+’s “Rivals” Debuts First Trailer

The upcoming Disney+ and Hulu series Rivals has released their first trailer.

What’s Happening:

A trailer has debuted for the upcoming series from Jilly Cooper, Rivals.

Set in 1986, the series follows two men and their rivalry surrounding the world of independent television.

Starring David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson and more, the series is set to be a soapy good time.

Rivals will premiere later this year on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in other countries.

