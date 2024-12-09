Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume Heading to South Carolina Next Year

The traveling Walt Disney Archives’ exhibition Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume is headed to South Carolina next Spring!
What’s Happening:
- D23, Disney’s official fan club, has announced that Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume will head to the South Carolina State Museum on May 3rd, 2025.
- Debuting at the D23 Expo in 2019, the exhibit includes more than 70 costumes for classic characters like Cinderella, Maleficent, and so many more. The experience aims to highlight the magically innovative ways Disney has brought characters to life through the art of costuming.
- Representing nearly 60 years of Disney film and television productions, costumes throughout the exhibit have been worn by icons such as Bette Davis, Glenn Close, Angelina Jolie, Dame Julie Andrews and more!
- Heroes & Villains will also provide guests with a look inside the journey from a costumes concept to its execution through concept artwork and quotes from Academy Award and Emmy winning costume designers.
- D23 Members will have early access with a special preview to Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume, so keep your eyes peeled on D23’s official website for more details.
- Running from May 3rd to October 26th, you won’t want to miss this incredible Disney experience. Tickets for Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume go on sale this January. Visit scmuseum.org for more information on the exhibit and ticketing.
