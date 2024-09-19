National Geographic Releases “Into the Amazon” Digital Experience

The new interactive digital experience will allow users to explore the diverse ecosystems of the Amazon firsthand.

National Geographic News:

National Geographic has announced the launch of their new Into the Amazon online experience.

online experience. In an expansion of the October single-topic issue of National Geographic Magazine, audiences can take a digital trip through the towering Andes to the underwater forests of the world’s second longest river.

A culmination of two years of scientific exploration, 17 Nat Geo explorers documented the 4000 mile river through 6 countries and the Amazon River Basin, which supports the livelihoods of 40 million people.

In a collaboration between the National Geographic Society and Rolex Perpetual Planet Amazon Expedition, the scroll-based voyage allows users to travel along the river including stopping points where readers can explore articles and visual essays. This deep dive into one of the most ecologically significant regions on the planet provides spectacular photography and detailed information into the amazing Amazon through immersive 3D experiences. With cutting-edge visuals, this new experience is accessible and engaging.

Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief at Nat Geo shared “Our goal for this digital experience was to push the possibilities of storytelling and to make seeing and witnessing the splendor of the Amazon accessible to everyone. We aimed to marry information-rich graphics and mapping with stunning photography by Thomas Peschak — who spent nearly 400 days in the field — as well as video and visual effects. The result is a highly engaging and visually stunning journey through Amazonia that satisfies different types of users, from those who want to get an overall feel for the importance of this region to those who want to dive deeper into its many fascinating aspects. No matter how you interact with this experience, you’ll walk away with a key learning: We need Amazonia, and Amazonia needs us. This is the latest example of how we at National Geographic are leveraging the possibilities of multimedia content and digital platforms to create user experiences that bring the world to life in compelling new ways.”

National Geographic’s exploration of the Amazon doesn’t stop there. Premiering on the network October 10th, Expedition Amazon will showcase the two year exploration of the Amazon’s diverse and sprawling environments. The series will explore the magical resources and the amazing animals that live around the river, including pink river dolphins and Andean bears. Expedition Amazon will also highlight current ecological threats to the region and ways we can get involved to protect this awe-inspiring area. The special will also stream on Disney+ Hulu

Two YouTube Originals will be released as bonus material for the special. The first of them will be released on September 23rd. Titled Expedition Amazon: Into the Waters , Thomas Peschak, Fernando Trujillo, Thiago Silva and Julia Tavares will take viewers to the Peruvian Andes, the Amazon’s farther source of water.

You can check out the new Into the Amazon digital experience here

