Review: National Geographic’s “Animal Genius” Highlights Teamwork and Communication Within the Animal Kingdom

National Geographic’s new wildlife series, Animal Genius, explores the survival methods of various animals throughout the world. Hosted by wildlife expert Liz Bonnin, this series gives viewers an in depth and up close look at all the amazing ways animals use teamwork and communication to hide from predators, attack prey, and coordinate.

In the first episode of Animal Genius, Bonnin begins our journey of exploration with a group of meerkat pups. Native to Africa’s Kalahari Desert, these adorable creatures are highly susceptible to being hunted. Staying in groups, meerkats make sure they are consistently communicating. With over 30 different chirp calls, these incredible creatures can communicate safety, apprehension, danger, and more. Meerkats, while omnivores, prefer to eat bugs. Digging holes into the ground, these creatures are most vulnerable while looking for food, making these patterned chirps incredibly important to their survival.

Next up, viewers will get an up close look at an epic battle between a swarm of Matabele ants and termites. Matabele ants have to synchronize with each other for successful battles, making sure their entire army is ready for attack. While the ants were victorious within their fight against the strong-jawed termites, death and injuries are inevitable. However, these incredible insects are capable of providing first-aid to the injured ants.

Taking us to Mexico, Bonnin shows off the stunning synchronized swimming of the Sulpher molly fish. These resilient creatures swim at a density of 300 fish per square foot. They are also capable of swimming in water highly contaminated by volcanic activity. Swimming at such a high density, it may seem like they would be perfect targets for predators to swoop in and grab a meal. However, these reflective fish swim in dance-like patterns to distract and ward off predators.

Bonnin’s next highlight takes us to the coast of Mexico to share the hatching of baby sea turtles. Through small chirps, the unhatched baby turtles communicate through their shells to coordinate their risk-filled journey to the ocean. In a strategy known as predator swamping, these teeny turtles make their escape by overwhelming predators giving the largest number of turtles a chance at survival.

Throughout the approximately 25-minute episode, I was delighted by the beautifully captured survival techniques of these awe-inspiring creatures. Animal Genius is a quick paced, yet informative series that I very much enjoyed. I think the series could benefit from cutting back on how many animals they showcase or extend the runtime of the episode, as there were moments that felt rushed. However, Bonnin’s serene voice and commentary made this an incredibly easy watch. The series is mostly light-hearted, but does explore the realities of the food chain. Including a clip of a baby sea turtle being swooped up by a seagull, there may be moments that are scary for smaller children. All in all, this is a great new entry from National Geographic.

Animal Genius premiered on National Geographic on September 8th with the first episode streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

