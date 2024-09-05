Trailer for National Geographic’s “Expedition Amazon” Unveiled

In partnership with Rolex, Nat Geo will explore the Amazon and its supply of Earth’s most precious resources.

Explore With National Geographic:

The National Geographic YouTube channel shared an official trailer for their new special Expedition Amazon.

Exploring the Amazon from its mountain-top water supply all the way to its plumes reaching as far as the Caribbean, viewers will get the opportunity to discover the importance of this river’s endlessly important resources.

Presented by the National Geographic Society, the program will showcase the current state of river turtles, pink dolphins, and the migration of Andean bears to highlight the importance of preservation and protection of this natural wonder.

The expedition was also sponsored by Rolex’s Perpetual Plant Initiative to help study and document Earth’s most unique places.

Expedition Amazon premieres on October 10th at 9/8c on National Geographic. It will stream the next day on both Disney+ Hulu

premieres on October 10th at 9/8c on National Geographic. It will stream the next day on both You can check out the exciting trailer below:

Read More Nat Geo: