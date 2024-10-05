“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Gov. Tim Walz, Harrison Ford and More to Appear Week of October 7th

"Kimmel" will also welcome Henry Winkler, Billy Crystal, Suki Waterhouse and other celebrities to the show.
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 7th-11th:

  • Monday, October 7
    • Gov. Tim Walz (Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate)
    • Judd Apatow (Judd Apatow & Friends)
  • Tuesday, October 8
    • Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
    • Chef Evan Funke (Chef’s Table: Noodles)
    • Musical Guest Carly Pearce
  • Wednesday, October 9
  • Thursday, October 10
    • Billy Crystal (Before)
    • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
    • Musical Guest Suki Waterhouse
  • Friday, October 11
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.