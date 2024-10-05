This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 7th-11th:
- Monday, October 7
- Gov. Tim Walz (Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate)
- Judd Apatow (Judd Apatow & Friends)
- Tuesday, October 8
- Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
- Chef Evan Funke (Chef’s Table: Noodles)
- Musical Guest Carly Pearce
- Wednesday, October 9
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (American Horror Stories)
- Musical Guest The Offspring
- Thursday, October 10
- Billy Crystal (Before)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
- Musical Guest Suki Waterhouse
- Friday, October 11
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.