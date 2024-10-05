"Kimmel" will also welcome Henry Winkler, Billy Crystal, Suki Waterhouse and other celebrities to the show.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 7th-11th:

Monday, October 7 Gov. Tim Walz Judd Apatow ( Judd Apatow & Friends )

Tuesday, October 8 Harrison Ford ( Shrinking ) Chef Evan Funke ( Chef’s Table: Noodles ) Musical Guest Carly Pearce

Wednesday, October 9 Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler ( American Horror Stories Musical Guest The Offspring

Thursday, October 10 Billy Crystal ( Before ) Jessica Williams ( Shrinking ) Musical Guest Suki Waterhouse

Friday, October 11 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.