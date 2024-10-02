Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz to Make Late-Night TV Debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The Vice Presidential Candidate will make his late night TV debut next week right off the heels of last night's debate.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Tim Walz will make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this Monday, October 7th.
- The VP candidate, who has been busy campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential run, will make a rare TV sit-down appearance on the late night show, which is expected to be filled with dad jokes and midwestern charm.
- This will be the second TV appearance for the VP candidate on Monday with an appearance on 60 Minutes.
- The late-night appearance marks the first for either campaign's candidates, making Walz booking particularly interesting during an unprecedented election cycle.
- The Minnesota Governor’s political presence has grown exponentially since his VP announcement in August.
- During the 50th season premiere of SNL, Walz was played by Jim Gaffigan in one of the sketch comedy show’s iconic political skits.
- Catch Tim Walz on Jimmy Kimmel Live this Monday at 11:35 ET on ABC. Additionally, you can catch the episode on Hulu the next day.
Read More Jimmy Kimmel Live:
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston and More to Appear Week of September 30th
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Halle Berry, Magic Johnson and More to Appear Week of September 23rd
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Chris Hemsworth, George Clooney and More to Appear Week of September 16th