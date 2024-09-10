Video: ILM Visual Effect Supervisor John Knoll and NASA Astronaut Kjell N. Lindgren Discuss the Relationship Between Science and Star Wars

The Oscar Winner known for his work on Star Wars and the NASA astronaut sat down to discuss their love for space and engineering.

The Impact of Star Wars:

Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) has shared a video on their YouTube

Knoll is an ILM Visual Effects Supervisor and NASA fanatic responsible for making the spaceships of the Star Wars universe fly. Lindgren, who is a Star Wars fanatic, has spent 311 days in Space.

In the interview they exchange their passions for each other's fields.

Lindgren was inspired to become an astronaut from reading and watching Star Wars, leading him to want to dive into the endless possibilities of what lies beyond our world. Watching Star Wars: A New Hope for the first time in second grade inspired him to become an astronaut. Additionally, Lindgren brought Star Wars action figures with him to space.

for the first time in second grade inspired him to become an astronaut. Additionally, Lindgren brought Star Wars action figures with him to space. Throughout the discussion, the two dive into the bidirectional inspiration of space exploration and science fiction. Knoll spoke about the importance of using real scientific references in creating sci-fi worlds, including dinosaur

Lindgren also goes into extensive detail of what living in the International Space Station. He also shares information about Skylab, NASA’s first space station.

You can watch the full 19 minute discussion below:

Read More Star Wars: