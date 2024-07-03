Marvel’s Dystopian 2099 Saga Will Continue With “CONQUEST 2099”

Today’s launch of ANNIHILATION 2099 brought readers beyond Earth, showcasing the impact the events of 2099 had on the entire galaxy and beyond. Kicking off with an epic reveal, Nova 2099’s identity was shown to be Wolverine. Marvel revealed today that the saga will continue this fall in a new limited series.

What’s Happening:

Marvel CONQUEST 2099 coming out this October.

coming out this October. Writer Steve Orlando and artists Ibraim Roberson, José Luís, Pete Woods, Ario Anindito and Dale Eaglesham will help shape the expansion of Marvel’s dystopian 2099 future.

Orlando shared a brief preview for what fans can expect, stating “ANNIHILATION 2099 was a blast! But the only thing better than building out the cosmic side of Marvel's iconic cyberpunk future with an incredible squad of collaborators is getting to bring them together with the heroes of Earth for a galaxy-shaking epic of passion, revenge, and action! CONQUEST 2099 follows Dracula into the future as a tragic antihero, an imperfect leader with a righteous cause topped only by his bloodlust. Here's a space blockbuster that takes us from one side of the galaxy to the other as a ragtag band of heroes from Earth and beyond leap into the fray to protect all life not just from Dracula and his vampire legion

What Dracula will discover will set him on a collision course with Nova, Spider-Man, the X-Men 2099, the new Spider-Woman of 2099 and more.

will continue to debut and showcase more of the major players of 2099, including Starlord 2099, Red Hulk 2099, Silver Surfer 2099, and Dracula 2099. Then the galaxy will fight against Dracula 2099 in the new limited series. Wolverine will return as Nova 2099 and readers will see him team up with the X-Men 2099. CONQUEST 2099 #1 will debut on October 9th with CONQUEST #2 debuting on October 23rd.

