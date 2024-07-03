Mutants Rejoice – Marvel Release New Trailer For Upcoming “UNCANNY X-MEN” Series

Next month, Marvel will usher in a new era of UNCANNY X-MEN. In anticipation, the company has released new details and a trailer for the comic.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has released new information and a trailer for the upcoming comic reboot UNCANNY X-MEN #1.
- The new series is spearheaded by writer Gail Simone and artist David Marquez.
- Today, Marvel gave fans a sneak peak at the new era for one of the comic book world’s most groundbreaking titles.
- The new artwork shown in the trailer highlights the comic’s opening battle against Sadurang in Mexico City, the team settling into their new headquarters in New Orleans, and a sneak peak at the Outliers, four mutants who inspire Rogue and others to keep Xavier’s dream alive.
- After Krakoa’s fall and Professor X’s imprisonment, Rogue will step up as a leader and reunite a core team of X-Men. Rogue, Wolverine, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee will find themselves stationed in New Orleans when four young mutants show up at their doorstep. The new headquarters becomes a haven for the mutant team. The group will band together to protect mutants from a world that fears and hates them, ensuring there’s a future worth living in.
- Simone shared how honored she is to work on this new X-Men series, stating "The shadows of the giants who have worked on this book are all over the landscape, and it gets a little emotional to think about… Everyone has an X-Man they feel speaks to them directly. There’s no other franchise like it in comics. It’s an honor and a thrill and a panic, all at once… My first idea was, I want to lay out a welcome mat for all readers: new, returning and lifelong… They deserve the best mutant stories I can give them. I want to focus on the humanity, no pun intended. Big action, big personalities."
- UNCANNY X-MEN #1 goes on sale August 7th.
- Watch the full trailer below:
