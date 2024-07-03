Mutants Rejoice – Marvel Release New Trailer For Upcoming “UNCANNY X-MEN” Series

Next month, Marvel will usher in a new era of UNCANNY X-MEN. In anticipation, the company has released new details and a trailer for the comic.

Marvel UNCANNY X-MEN #1.

The new series is spearheaded by writer Gail Simone and artist David Marquez.

Today, Marvel gave fans a sneak peak at the new era for one of the comic book world’s most groundbreaking titles.

The new artwork shown in the trailer highlights the comic’s opening battle against Sadurang in Mexico City, the team settling into their new headquarters in New Orleans, and a sneak peak at the Outliers, four mutants who inspire Rogue and others to keep Xavier’s dream alive.

After Krakoa’s fall and Professor X’s imprisonment, Rogue will step up as a leader and reunite a core team of X-Men. Rogue, Wolverine, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee will find themselves stationed in New Orleans when four young mutants show up at their doorstep. The new headquarters becomes a haven for the mutant team. The group will band together to protect mutants from a world that fears and hates them, ensuring there’s a future worth living in.

Simone shared how honored she is to work on this new X-Men series, stating "The shadows of the giants who have worked on this book are all over the landscape, and it gets a little emotional to think about… Everyone has an X-Man they feel speaks to them directly. There’s no other franchise like it in comics. It’s an honor and a thrill and a panic, all at once… My first idea was, I want to lay out a welcome mat for all readers: new, returning and lifelong… They deserve the best mutant stories I can give them. I want to focus on the humanity, no pun intended. Big action, big personalities."

UNCANNY X-MEN #1 goes on sale August 7th.

Watch the full trailer below:

