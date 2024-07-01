Marvel Comics Reveals Five Complimentary Titles for “Trick-Or-Read” 2024 Coming This Halloween Season

Today Marvel Comics announced the return of its “Trick-Or-Read” program for Halloween season 2024, which will offer five different complimentary comic-book titles at participating comic shops.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics’ “Trick-Or-Read” program is returning for Halloween 2024. This will allow fans the opportunity to stop by their favorite comic shops during spooky season to pick up complimentary copies of some very cool titles.

This year’s five comics include reprints of Fantastic Four (2022) #13 by Ryan North and Iban Coello, Spider-Boy #1 by Dan Slott, Paco Medina, and Ty Templeton, Venom (2021) #21 by Al Ewing, Cafu, and Pere Perez, the one-shot Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Kylo Ren by Tom Taylor, Bryan Young, and Leonard Kirk, and Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1 (contributors not listed, but Marvel calls this issue “a new collection of Spidey adventures” from My First Comic Reader ).

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “This October, Marvel Comics is back with another year of TRICK-OR-READ, the popular program that gives fans a chance to grab special reprints of stories starring today’s hottest characters at their local comic shop! In the same spirit as Free Comic Book Day, participating shops can use these giveaway comics to offer customers a spellbinding trip to the Marvel Universe and beyond during the Halloween season. From the latest adventures of the Fantastic Four, to breakout character Spider-Boy’s headlining debut to stories set in the galaxy far, far away—this year’s selections feature something for every reader including perfect entry points for newcomers and young children!”

Marvel suggests inquiring with your local comic shop regarding availability of these comics in the fall.