Marvel Comics Announces “Sentinels” Limited Series

A new limited series entitled Sentinels will introduce an all-new superhuman team.

What’s Happening:

. Written by Alex Paknadel and drawn by Justin Mason, Sentinels follows a squad of soldiers, each upgraded with nanotechnology and scarred from super hero conflicts, who are tasked with apprehending dangerous mutants that threaten coexistence.

Their first mission? Capture Omega Red.

The first issue is on sale October 9th.

What They’re Saying:

Writer Alex Paknadel: “As an X-fan going back to my first set of teeth, I couldn’t be prouder or more excited to share Sentinels with the fans. This book is about flawed human beings doing a dirty job for a dirty cause, and Justin Mason and I are determined to make you care about each and every one of them. Whatever your expectations are going in, I promise this book will surprise you.”

