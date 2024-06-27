Marvel Comics Announces “Sentinels” Limited Series

A new limited series entitled Sentinels will introduce an all-new superhuman team.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics has announced the brand new, five-issue limited series Sentinels.
- Written by Alex Paknadel and drawn by Justin Mason, Sentinels follows a squad of soldiers, each upgraded with nanotechnology and scarred from super hero conflicts, who are tasked with apprehending dangerous mutants that threaten coexistence.
- The Sentinels will be made up of Sawtooth, Lockstep, Drumfire, and Voivod.
- Their first mission? Capture Omega Red.
- The first issue is on sale October 9th.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Alex Paknadel: “As an X-fan going back to my first set of teeth, I couldn’t be prouder or more excited to share Sentinels with the fans. This book is about flawed human beings doing a dirty job for a dirty cause, and Justin Mason and I are determined to make you care about each and every one of them. Whatever your expectations are going in, I promise this book will surprise you.”
