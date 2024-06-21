Marvel Comics’ “NYX” Brings a Mutant Evolution to New York City

In the wake of Krakoa, a group of former X-Men students must navigate young adulthood, discrimination, and threats bent on shattering human-mutant relations for good in NYX, a new ongoing series from hotshot writing duo Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Timeless, Alien: Black, White & Blood) and rising star artist Francesco Mortarino (Avengers, Cult of Carnage: Misery).

This exciting new X-Men series set in the upcoming From the Ashes era kicks off on July 24th and today, fans can check out all the covers that will grace the highly anticipated debut issue.

Like the groundbreaking original series, NYX won't shy away from reflecting the harsh realities of life as a mix of iconic and fan-favorite mutants re-enter a world filled with bigotry, mistrust, and misinformation. No longer under the X-Men's guidance or Krakoa's protection

. NYX #1 ’s covers are drawn by some of today’s most popular cover artists. Rickie Yagawa draws a striking group shot of the main cast while Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Pablo Villalobos, Rogê Antônio, and veteran artist Todd Nauck deliver stunning images of Laura Kinney, aka Wolverine, who made her comic book debut in the original series and now brings the action to the title once again! A Logo Variant Cover is also available.

