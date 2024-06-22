Marvel Celebrates Free RPG Day With Complimentary Marvel Multiverse RPG Chapter

In celebration of Free RPG Day, Marvel is offering free content for their hit Marvel Multiverse RPG.

What’s Happening:

June 22nd is Free RPG (Role Playing Game) Day. In celebration, Marvel announced on X

Gamers can head to their local game or hobby shop to pick up a free copy of the chapter.

Marvel Multiverse RPG is a multiplayer tabletop role-playing game set in the Marvel Universe. Players get to take on the lives of their favorite heroes and defeat some of Marvel’s most iconic supervillains with all of their friends.

The core rulebook can be purchased at Target, Amazon, and local game and hobby stores for around $30.

Read More Marvel: