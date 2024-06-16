Deep Dive Into The Marvel Universe With “The Official Marvel Podcast” – Launching Soon

You’ll soon be able to take a deeper dive into the Marvel universe with the upcoming launch of The Official Marvel Podcast.

What's Happening:

The Official Marvel Podcast will dive into the Marvel universe with the latest news, interviews, character deep dives and exclusive surprises.

In a teaser released this morning, short snippets of interviews with Kevin Fiege (President of Marvel Studios), C. B. Cebulski (Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief) and others are featured.

The Official Marvel Podcast will officially debut on Wednesday, June 26th wherever you listen to podcasts, and will be released every consecutive Wednesday.

